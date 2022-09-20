The British royal family has certainly been a major newsmaker during this month of September.
The same was true 25 years ago, with the death of Princess Diana. The tragedy was due in part to the paparazzi chasing the princess to get pictures on film.
Around our region, there was also a common theme of film in the news that month.
Reactions to Princess Diana’s early demise were seen in the Sept. 2, 1997 edition of The Daily Star. Christine Gray, a day care worker in Cooperstown, told a Star photographer, “It’s a terrible thing that happened. It’s also terrible that those photographers chased her down like that.”
In that same edition it was reported, “The news of Princess Diana’s tragic death has spurred six English soccer players at Hartwick College to pay tribute to the lady who aspired to do good for their nation’s commoners.
“Nick Miles of Bournemouth, England said he and the other five players will wear black armbands in memory of Princess Di during their first game against Marist College Wednesday afternoon.”
Later in the month, Oneonta area shoppers were looking for copies of a new CD and cassettes to listen to, in memory of the princess.
The Star of Sept. 24 reported, “Jeri Johnson of Gilbertsville called NRM Music a week ago to reserve two copies of Elton John’s ‘Candle In The Wind 1997’ — a cassette single for her car and a compact disc single for home.”
Elsewhere in the use of film that month, The Star of Sept. 4 reported, “The idyllic rural farm life of Oxford has inspired the mother-son team of Kate and Gil Wood to write and produce their first feature-length film in the town where their family has summered for generations.
“Kate Burke Wood remembers stories from her great-grandmother about her great-great-great-grandfather when he first came to the area in the back of an ox-drawn cart 200 years ago.
“‘Marshman Farm’ is a fictional story, but is drawn from some of the personal experiences Gil Wood has had in the area.”
In another form of film, Star readers of Sept. 6 found out, “Some people like the nostalgia, others the price, but more people seem to be patronizing the Unadilla Drive-In to see the first run movies shown there since the new owners pumped about $20,000 into renovations.
“Eric Wilson, co-owner of the drive-in and owner of the Sidney-based USA Custom Pad Co., said he bought the drive-in this year from Beatrice Chonka. Her late husband Michael ran the business from 1969 until his death in 1994.
“Wilson said family films are the number one draw to the theater, but he tries to play bigger hits no matter what their rating. The drive-in sold about 900 tickets to a showing of Disney’s animated version of ‘Hercules’ that was followed by the smash hit ‘George of the Jungle.’ Cars were lined along state Route 7 for the showing and other movies have seen a similar return.”
Meanwhile as reported by The Star of Sept. 12, “‘Memories Do Not Burn,’ a 30-minute documentary film produced by Unadilla native Paul Dokuchitz will premiere Saturday … at the Zion Parish House, Morris.
“‘Memories Do Not Burn’ recently took top honors for short subject documentaries at the U.S. Film Festival in the Visions of the U.S. category, said Felice Marlier, local director of public relations and events for the film.”
The documentary was dedicated to and about war orphans of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Audio is important to any film, and a visiting band was looking to boost their career in the field.
“Mecca Bodega,” The Star reported on Sept. 19, “has played music on some old things. Gas cans. PVC pipe. Thermoses. Pieces of musical sculpture. Even a metal handicapped walker outfitted with bells.” The band had already made several appearances in Oneonta and was back again to play at the Autumn Cafe.
“But recently Mecca Bodega played on something it had never played on before — the soundtrack to a feature film. Drummer Paul Mueller hopes that will be just the thing to bolster the band’s career.
“Maybe Mecca Bodega hasn’t become a household name since last month’s premiere of the HBO film ‘Subway Stories.’ But by having its music in the film and on a compact disc of the same name, the group has made a big jump from one that spent much of its career playing to passers-by in the New York City subway.”
This weekend, life and times in northern Otsego County in September 1922.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
