Backtracking: In Our Times: Flying, skiing and business deals made local news in August 1955

A new airfield was dedicated, a winter attraction got new life in the summer and a few business transactions were made in Oneonta.
These were all part of our local life and times in August 1955.
A NEW PLACE TO LAND IN MIDDLEFIELD
As The Oneonta Star reported on Aug. 2 with a dateline of Cooperstown, “Members of the Cooperstown Flying Club were hosts last Saturday to over 1,000 spectators at the official opening of their field, located on Route 6, in Middlefield.” We know it today as Cooperstown/Westfield Airport on state Route 166.
“Fred C. Weigel, president of the club, acted as the master of ceremonies and introduced a number of pilots to the assembled crowd.
“Members of the audience thrilled to a display of skillful flying, especially to that done by Wesley Rood of Cooperstown, who preformed spins, stalls, rolls and loops in a display of aeronautics.”
SKI CENTER TOOK A NEW SUMMER ROLE
“Belleayre Ski Center, located just over the Delaware County line and about two miles off of Route 28 at Highmount, in Ulster County, is becoming a year around recreation center,” Star readers learned on Aug. 4.
“Main feature at the center is the 86-seat chairlift which carries passengers from near the center lodge, 3,200 feet up the side of Belleayre mountain, delivering them to the wooded plateau at the crest, where there is a large rustic lodge.
“Persons taking summer vacation quarters in the Central Catskills area are flocking to the ski center in droves, particularly for a ride up the lift and tourists traveling Route 28, both east and west are stopping off at the center for a look-see.”
CATSKILLS ROAD CONSTRUCTION ENCOUNTERED
A project was underway that summer, as The Star reported on Aug. 13, “Construction of the new highways, both on the east and west sides of the Pepacton Reservoir, from the new two million dollar Shavertown Bridge, two miles south of the hamlet of Shavertown, leading north to Dunraven and Margaretville, is going on at a rapid pace.”
TWO NEW BUSINESS DEALINGS MADE IN ONEONTA
“When the Butts Block burned two years ago it made possible a new chapter in the Success Saga of Oneonta,” it was reported on Aug. 3.
“A Binghamton investor, Alec Rosefsky, bought the property, or what was left of it, and unhesitatingly laid out a large sum on it. To get it he had to outbid several Oneontans.
“From the ruins there rose a handsome modern business structure, a welcome addition to Main Street. Now the first tenant on the main floor is moving in, and this weekend there will be still another success story unfolding.
“W. Clyde Wright has moved his retail electrical business into the ornate new quarters. The grand opening is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a veritable floor show of the latest in appliances and kitchen ware will be staged.” Wright’s former location was at 7 Elm St.
A few blocks away, consideration was in progress to make a larger portion of Church Street a commercial zone, near the corner of Chestnut Street.
As reported on Aug. 23, “Mayor Roger G. Hughes last night broke another Common Council deadlock when he voted favorably on the Church Street zoning matter.
“As a result, the commercial zone, which already extends a depth of 150 feet along Church Street from Chestnut Street, will be extended to include the home of Dr. Marshall Latcher, 3 Church St.”
The mentioned 150 feet was at the corner where the Physician’s Building stood, also known as the Baird Mansion. The Physician’s Building was owned by Latcher and Dr. Alexander Carson. By adding the new depth, the property was intended to become more attractive to a developer, as the two partners wanted to sell.
Within three years, the Baird Mansion was torn down, replaced by a modern supermarket, which opened in March 1958. At first it was a Loblaw’s and later P&C Foods. The property is now divided into several storefronts.
This weekend: Odds and ends between 1925 and 1945, when you wished someone had been carrying a camera.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
