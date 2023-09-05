Something most of us learned through our years in school were the environmental concepts of re-using, reducing and recycling.
The same concepts could apply to some of our very own local school buildings. One example of these concepts involved the former New Berlin Central School building, stylish and sitting on a hillside in the village.
In September 2003 the vacant school building had an uncertain future, but things changed that month.
The Daily Star of Sept. 27 reported, “A school that prepares football and basketball players for college, and sometimes professional sports careers, has signed a $100,000 agreement to purchase the former…building in the village of New Berlin.
“A closing on the deal is expected in November, according to UV school Superintendent Charles Stratton.
“The buyer is the Milford Academy, which for more than 90 years had been established in Milford, Conn. The school has not operated this year. Late last year, it sold its campus…for about $2.5 million and has been searching for somewhere to go for several months.”
According to William Chaplick, director of operations at Milford Academy, “We looked in Buffalo and we came close in Allentown, Pa., but the best deal for us is definitely the little village of New Berlin.
“Chaplick said the Milford Academy will have between 125-150 football and basketball players living in the three-story school by the end of next summer when it opens for the fall semester and season. Within four years he expects to expand to more than 200 students, he said.
“‘We take guys who might have had a little trouble in high school and help them get ready for college,’ said Chaplick.
“‘Most guys repeat their senior year and go into our post-graduate year after high school,’ said Chaplick. ‘We get guys from all over the Northeast and from Canada, and Africa, too.’”
While in Connecticut, Milford Academy, located midway between New Haven and Bridgeport, had been a private school that developed high school graduates for nearby Yale University. In recent years the focus turned to helping young male athletes obtain athletic scholarships to college.
The school encountered some financial problems and the campus had buildings in poor shape, which led to its closing in 2001. Milford Academy sold the campus to the city of Milford to satisfy debts.
As a new chapter opened in the academy’s history, the building in New Berlin was built as New Berlin Central School in 1936. It had about 55,000 square feet and had been vacant since 2002 when the Unadilla Valley district opened its new $38 million complex a few miles south of the village on state Route 8. New Berlin had recently merged with the South New Berlin district, forming the new UV district.
The UV school board had no other viable offers for the old school and did not want to heat and maintain it any longer than it needed to.
According to the archives of the New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2003, New Berlin residents gave new life to Milford Academy, as voters approved a referendum 798-266, allowing the sale of the old school to the academy.
According to the academy’s website, it provides a structured institution with published boarding school regulations and exercises reasonable discipline provided by concerned and caring role models. Classes are small enabling each teacher, well versed in his or her particular field, to devote more time to the individual student’s scholastic needs. It also says Milford Academy has sent approximately 98 percent of its students on to colleges. More than two thirds of these graduates received four-year scholarships.
Some of these students have gone on to colleges and universities in our area, as Hartwick College and Colgate University are listed as places grads have moved on to.
A few of the Milford Academy grads from New Berlin went to play in the National Football League. Buffalo Bills fans may recall LeSean McCoy who played there from 2015-2018. New York Jets fans may recall Shonn Greene who played in 2009 and Dominique Williams, who played in 2016. Frank Ferrara, while following his time in Connecticut played actively from 2001-2003 for the New York Giants.
Back in the early Connecticut years, not all Milford Academy alumni were athletes. One noted alum was Vincent Price, actor.
This weekend, a look at our local life and times in September 1943.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.