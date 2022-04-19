Backtracking: In Our Times: Former Hartwick Grade Center endured decades of learning before closing

It had been a nucleus of social and educational activity on Wells Avenue in the hamlet of Hartwick since 1921.
As early as after World War II however, the reach from outside of the local school district was approaching.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of March 5, 1948 found out, “More than 200 townspeople have expressed their willingness to give up the fight for a separate school district here and be included in another larger district.”
Elmer C. Talbot was a member of the Hartwick Board of Education, and The Star continued, “The question facing the members of this school district at the present time, Mr. Talbot pointed out, is whether the area should join the Cooperstown Central School district, or that of Laurens, since the area in question is midway between the two schools.
“The State Department of Education has repeatedly refused petitions and representatives in their quest for centralization on the basis that the area involved was not large enough, he said.”
Which direction Hartwick pursued took several years, as the Star of March 20, 1957 reported, “Hartwick and Cooperstown school boards are mulling over plans for consolidation, it was disclosed yesterday.
“No commitments were made, but it was agreed that informational meetings be held in both districts as soon as possible to acquaint residents with all facts pro and con.”
While the meetings were going on during 1957 it became obvious a merger was forthcoming, as The Star reported on Aug. 27 that, “Hartwick High School turns completely grade this year for the first time.
“For junior and senior high schoolers, Hartwick district has contracted to send them to Cooperstown to alleviate overcrowding.”
The consolidation became official, as Star readers of Jan. 17, 1958 learned, “Voters of Hartwick Union Free School District Number 4 overwhelmingly approved 192-16, a proposal to become part of Cooperstown Central School District Number 1 yesterday.”
Operation of the Hartwick school continued successfully until 1970, when The Star of Sept. 21 reported, “The future of Hartwick Grade Center, the Elementary School at Hartwick…will be discussed…September 28 in the Hartwick Fire Hall.
“The beginning enrollment this year at Hartwick Grade Center is 129, a drop from last year’s 148.” While there was a bit of concern by Cooperstown’s Central School District, the Hartwick school was safe from possible closure “in the foreseeable future.”
The school’s status changed in the early months of 1977, when the Cooperstown Board of Education decided to close the Hartwick school. Economic purposes and continued decline in enrollment were cited by the board for the decision.
The decision did not sit well with residents of Hartwick, as the Star reported on April 21, “The culmination of almost a week of phone calls and personal visits by S.O.S. (Save Our School) Committee members to Hartwick Grade School parents and taxpayers climaxed Wednesday morning, when a protest march was presented in front of the Hartwick Grade Center at 7:45 a.m. — just about the time school buses were arriving to pick up and drop off students arriving for the first day back at school after an Easter vacation.
“A number of young mothers of grade school children kept their children home from school and marched, carrying signs that read — ‘Little People Need Little Schools’ and ‘Don’t Bus Me, I Get Car Sick.’” About 70 other local residents joined in the march.
The S.O.S. Committee not only petitioned the Cooperstown Central School District against the closure, but petitioned the state commissioner of education in Albany, as well.
The school did not open as planned in September, and it was reported on Sept. 19, “The Commissioner of Education has dismissed the appeal of Hartwick residents opposing the closing of the Hartwick Grade Center.”
What to do with the vacated school building was considered. In September 1977 Hartwick residents supported the Otsego County Firemen’s Association proposal to use the school as a training site.
In 1978, efforts were made to buy the building, recently made for sale. On Oct. 24 The Star reported that Mr. and Mrs. Orrin D. Higgins had officially made the purchase for $10,001, “Explaining they hope the two-story building will someday contain a mini-mall and space for local non-profit organizations.”
In the early 21st century the former school building has been vacant and deteriorating.
