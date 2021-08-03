Backtracking: In Our Times : Four local achievements were noted in August 1971

Some notable achievements were made by local people during August 1971, ranging from sports, religion and history.
One achievement had a long-range effect on local sports, with a good effect for one organization and not so good for another.
“Nick Lambros is the new baseball coach and freshman basketball coach at Hartwick College,” The Oneonta Star reported on Aug. 3.
“The 33-year-old Oneonta native signed his contract as a coach and instructor of physical education at Hartwick yesterday afternoon in the office of athletic director Jim Konstanty.
“In so doing, he relinquished his coaching duties at Oneonta High School where his Yellowjackets basketball teams won back to back Iroquois League titles, losing just one league game in two seasons.
“‘I have never agonized over a decision in my entire life as I did this one,’ said Lambros yesterday. ‘It is very difficult to leave Oneonta High School and the fine athletes there. But, once in a lifetime, an opportunity comes along that a man just cannot pass up. The position at Hartwick is just such an opportunity.’”
Lambros continued to coach both sports at elevated levels at Hartwick well into the early 21st century, and was honored in February 2009 with the naming of the Lambros Arena in the Binder Physical Education Center.
From that achievement on Oyaron Hill, we move next to Damaschke Field, where readers of The Star on Aug. 12 found out, “George Washington Case, 55-year-old manager of the Oneonta Yankees, has been named New York-Pennsylvania League manager of the year.
“Result of the voting among League officials, club people and official scorers and newsmen was announced yesterday afternoon by NY-P League headquarters in Orchard Park.
“The Oneonta manager has a lifetime of baseball as a player, coach and manager. He remains one of the game’s greatest base stealers and this is how he earned a reputation as one of the game’s brightest stars for 11 American League seasons and 1,226 major league games.” Case played with the Washington Senators between 1937 and 1947 with one season in Cleveland (1946).
While some local achievements involved athletics, another was more divine in nature.
“Pope Paul has singled out Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari of Oneonta for special honors,” The Star reported on Aug. 23.
“Judge Molinari is the first American in over two years to be honored with an office in the papal household.
“He will become a Gentleman of His Holiness — a title to be bestowed on him in special ceremonies at St. Mary’s Church in Oneonta on September 10.
“The honor to be received by Judge Molinari is the highest honor that is bestowed on a layman in the Catholic Church. He becomes the third ranking prelate in the Albany Diocese — after the bishop and auxiliary bishop.
“The investiture actually makes Judge Molinari a member of the papal household in Rome and he is able to have private audiences with the Pope. He is able to enjoy special privileges and has preference in ecclesiastical processions.”
The last achievement involved the retirement of a caretaker of New York history.
The Star of Aug. 25 reported, “Dr. Louis C. Jones will retire next June 30 after a quarter century as executive director of the New York State Historical Association which has central headquarters in Cooperstown. He will also retire as executive director of the Farmers’ Museum and the Cooperstown Graduate Program.
“Dr. Jones came here in May 1947 from what is now State University of New York at Albany where he was associate professor of English. The Association’s central quarters had been in Cooperstown eight years at that time, and its Farmers’ Museum was in its early stage of development.
“Dr. Jones will become director emeritus of the Association, devoting efforts toward research and writing, much of it related to the organization’s famed American folk art collection at Fenimore House. He also hopes to do some teaching. Dr. and Mrs. Jones will continue to make their home in Cooperstown after a year of travel.”
This weekend: A time to enjoy some local summer leisure life in August 1936.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
