Backtracking: In Our Times: From trucks, education and corn, it was a busy local economy in 1960

The economic news was encouraging, if not just plain interesting, during the summer of 1960.
MORE OF ONEONTA IN ALABAMA
Many are aware that the Otsego County city has a namesake in Blount County, Alabama. An expanding company in our city, Lyncoach & Truck Co. announced plans for a new plant in Troy, Alabama, about 100 miles south of that state’s city of Oneonta.
As The Oneonta Star reported on July 5, “A bright new chapter is being written to an Oneonta success story.
“Lyncoach & Truck Co., which started five years ago with personnel of three in small quarters on West Broadway” told how the expansion will not affect employment in Oneonta, and the move would open up a wider market through lower transportation costs, “thus enabling the Troy plant to meet competition more favorably in southern and southwest states and Latin America.”
Lyncoach’s recent success had been the manufacture of aluminum trailer bodies for other manufacturers. It had come about through the work of James M. Friery and Frank L. Humphreys, both having worked at the defunct Lynn Coach and Truck Division of North America, at a plant in the West End. They started the new company in 1955.
ONEONTA’S NEW INDUSTRY CHAMPION
The Star’s July 12 edition posed a rhetorical question to its readers. “What’s Oneonta’s chief industry?”
If you were a proud, longtime D&H Railway employee, chances are you guessed in favor of your industry. But the decline of the railroad since the end of World War II had changed the lineup.
“It’s higher education. And though there’s a multi-million dollar plant at Oneonta State University College of Education, the absence of industrial smoke causes many to say, ‘Oneonta hasn’t any industry.’
“Figures obtained Tuesday from Oneonta SUCE point out that education is big business in the community.
“The local state unit employs 312 persons and the annual payroll for this fall will be $1,757,500, Dr. Royal Netzer, college president said.
“The growth of the local state unit has been phenomenal since 1950.” Major expansions were being planned for the remainder of the 1960s.
MERCANTILE LANDMARK PASSES
“One of Oneonta’s oldest stores went out of business Monday night and set in motion a chain reaction of change and business expansion.
“Townsend Hardware, Inc., 216 Main St., which had been in business since 1894, completed the liquidation of its stock at a public auction.
“The building is to be leased to Sears, Roebuck & Co., adjacent to it, as the new home for the Sears Farm Store, now at 4 Market Street.”
MEADS HAD ENVIABLE JOB FOR JULY
“While most people have to endure the sweltering heat — the housewife at her ironing board and the husband in his office or at his machine — one man and his son have to don winter clothes to prevent freezing on their job,” The Star reported on July 13.
“James Mead and son Richard, who own the frozen food locker service at 20 Dietz St., have no problem finding a place to cool off.
“The locker, which is kept a 5 below zero and is breezy to circulate cool air to freeze the foods, probably provides the coolest working conditions in Oneonta.”
A LONG WAY FROM AN INDUSTRIAL PARK
“It’s sweet corn time now, and if you get up at 6 a.m. today, you can pause to reflect on that thought,” The Star reported on Aug. 27.
“At the very time you read this piece, three generations of the Groves family will be in the field on their Pony Farm, picking the famous ears which you or your neighbor may be buying today.
“To keep the sweet corn business on a family basis, Mrs. James E. Groves makes the deliveries while the menfolk do the picking.
“Pony Farm is a byword in these parts. It got its name when ponies were raised on it by Malcolm G. Keenan, and his partner Lewis Millard.” They sold ponies and showed them at fairs across the region. About the time World War One broke out, Keenan gave up pony raising.
“Then after World War One, he sold to Mr. Groves. Corn replaced ponies, but the name lingered on.”
Part of the area opened as the Pony Farm Industrial Park during the early 1980s, but in recent years it has been renamed the Oneonta Business Park by Otsego Now.
This weekend: The life and times around Sidney in the summer of 1930.
