It’s hard to predict how the holiday shopping season will end up this year, what with inflation, rising interest rates and other economic forecasts going into 2023.
Forty years ago, the nation was in a recession, and local residents were watching their dollars carefully.
As The Daily Star of Dec. 6, 1982 reported, “While merchants look to Christmas as a boom marketing season, Oneonta city shoppers are showing a mix of gift buying habits that may not bring them out in droves this year.”
Local shoppers had the East and West End shopping centers to go to, and downtown Oneonta was still a busy place. The Southside Mall was under construction at the time.
The Star continued, “Several downtown shoppers said that they were being more cost conscious in their buying habits, and had started their buying early to have better choices at better prices.
“Gerald Baker, of Oneonta, an Ames Big N Store worker, who is in his seventh season doing Christmas shopping as a family man, said that practical items top his list this year.” Ames was found in the West End Plaza at the time.
“The father of two said that ‘toys are outrageous’ so mostly clothing items will be found under the Baker Christmas tree this year.”
To those who could afford pricier gifts, The Star of Dec. 21 reported, “Home computers will be turning up under many local Christmas trees this year, replacing bicycles and televisions as preferred family gifts.
“Both local and national home computer dealers report a brisk Christmas business, with sales of the machines and pre-packaged programs well above last year’s levels.
“Without revealing specifics, Andrew McNaught, of the Oneonta Radio Shack Store, 49 Chestnut St., said sales of the Radio Shack TRS-80 computer is well above last year’s levels.
“‘They want to bring something into the home that will help teach the kids computer literacy,’ McNaught said. ‘Parents figure the future will be dominated by computers. They want something that is a learning tool as well as something they can play games.’”
Gifts that year could be enjoyed in a less expensive way, as The Star of Dec. 22 reported, “Thanks to a Yuletide gesture by two electronics technicians, Oneonta area cable television viewers will be able to watch Christmas concerts by local school choirs and bands every night through Christmas Eve.
“The videotaped series is being billed as the ‘Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce Christmas Special,’ according to co-producer Walter Rasmussen of Portlandville. Cable TV customers in the Oneonta area can tune in to the show nightly at 7:30 p.m. on channel 12, Rasmussen said.”
Acts of kindness were also made, as Star readers of Dec. 24 found out in a photo how students and staff from Morris Central School made rounds, singing Christmas carols as part of a school gift to the community. The students made dinner for senior citizens, washed car windows, shoveled snow from sidewalks, made fruit baskets and delivered meals to shut-ins.
Also, “Employees of a local supermarket pooled their money and sent the store Santa Claus on the road this week to spread Christmas cheer among area nursing home residents and hospital patients.
“A delegation from the Price Chopper market in Emmons, with Grocery manager Richard Marble posing as St. Nick, visited the Fox Hospital Nursing Home, and the pediatrics unit at Fox Hospital, according to store manager Richard Butts. He said the group paid visits to a total of 230 people and gave each one gifts of fruit paid for by store employees.
“‘So many people are shut-ins,’ Butts said. ‘We did it to let them know people do know they’re here. If we can make the holiday season more enjoyable for them, that’s the purpose behind the whole thing.’
“The visit drew a public expression of thanks in the form of a letter from the Oneonta Nursing Home staff.
“‘The look of wonder and joy on the residents’ faces is priceless,’ the letter said. ‘Christmas is not only for the young.’”
This weekend, we move to a Christmas celebration from 1922 in Norwich.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
