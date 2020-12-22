Backtracking: In Our Times: ‘Gifts’ of a different kind given locally in December 1975

Gifts can come in many forms. Some might be in the way of free parking, better transportation, new places to live or to go skating, for example.
Many “gifts” were received in our area during the month of December 1975.
FREE PARKING IN DOWNTOWN ONEONTA
As The Daily Star readers of Dec. 1 found out, “Parking promises to be one of the more confusing items on most shoppers Christmas lists. Beginning today, the Christmas parking season begins. Parking will be free in the downtown parking garage — but then it has always been free in the parking garage.
“Motorists will have to pay to park to all other regular off-street lots in the city. But for the first time there appears to be some sort of validation system working in the city.
“Bresee’s Department Store is paying a quarter for parking for each shopper who makes a $5 purchase in the store.
“Under the system, shoppers will be able to pick up their parking card at the Dietz Street parking lot. Those who make a $5 purchase at Bresee’s will present their card to the cashier and will be given a quarter, which will entitle them to two-and-a-half hours of free parking.”
GIFT OF FASTER TRAVEL COMING SOON
“The Unadilla-Otego section of Interstate 88 will open in the second or third week of January, according to Department of Transportation Regional Director James R. Connors of Binghamton,” The Star reported on Dec. 3.
“Work by the John Arborio company should proceed on schedule unless something unforeseen happens, he said. The construction firm is presently installing guidelines, signs, and topsoil, and weather should not be too serious a hindrance, he added.
“The six-mile Unadilla-Otego stretch was partly completed by Lane Construction Corp. of Connecticut when the Otego-Oneonta portion of the highway was opened last month. Arborio’s contract covers the highway from east of Unadilla to east of Sidney.
Meanwhile, the “gift” of an interchange at Colliersville was one that many local residents wanted to make a return on, as The Star of Dec. 11 reported, “Residents of the Colliersville-Cooperstown Junction area ‘stood’ 100 per cent against having an Interstate 88 access road built to Route 7 in that area at a public information with State Department officials last night.
“When all residents of Colliersville who opposed the road were asked to stand up, about half of the hundred people present stood. No one at all stood in favor of the road.”
In the end, that “gift” was non-returnable.
A NEW ‘HOME’ FOR THE HOLIDAYS
As The Star reported on Dec. 8, “The new Deer Park Apartments in Sidney will be unveiled to the public during an open house set for next weekend, December 13 and 14, according to builder Walter Holden, who owns and manages them.
“Apartments in the new building will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. he said Thursday. Deer Park is southeast of the West Main Street High School on Circle Drive near I-88.
“Holden, a Castle Creek native who owns more than 100 apartments in the Binghamton area, said 13 apartments are ready; there will be a total of 30 by the first of June.
A ‘GIFT’ THAT NEVER GOT USED
Just in time for the winter sports season, The Star reported on Dec. 17, “Plans for the city’s new $600,000 ice skating rink were unveiled at last night’s Common Council meeting.
“The dome-like roof which will protect the rink from the elements will be constructed of galvanized redwood or cedar wood, so as to blend in with the rest of Neahwa Park, explained Donald Dickinson, one of the architects.
“The rink is being donated to the city by a family that does not want its name released. The family will pay one half of the cost of the project, the remained coming from federal aid.
“Included in the facility will be an 85 by 200 feet standard size hockey rink. Dickinson said the rink will be able to accommodate 500 people skating at one time and would have a seating capacity of more than 3,000 people on the surface for concerts during the off-season.”
This ‘gift’ was never opened.
LAST MINUTE SHOPPERS GOT ‘GIFT’ OF DISCOUNTS
“The W.T. Grant store in Oneonta is one of 135 stores which the retail chain is closing after Christmas,” The Star reported on Dec. 23. It was once found in the Oneonta Plaza on state Route 7, east of the city.
“Signs on the door say that only cash purchases will be accepted and that all merchandise in the store is 20 per cent off the marked price.”
This weekend: Final thoughts were made about the year 1935, locally.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
