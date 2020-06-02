Backtracking: In Our Times: Growing local colleges bid adieu to their graduates in June 1965

Our local colleges were making big plans during the month of June 1965. So were some of the graduates making their way out into “the real world.”
WISH LISTS MADE FOR NEW LIBRARIES
“The Milne Memorial Library on the SUCO campus, which cost nearly $1 million to construct five years ago, is already too small for the college’s increasing enrollment, College President Dr. Royal F. Netzer said Monday,” and reported the next day in the June 8 edition of The Oneonta Star.
This library is now home to Alumni Hall on the SUNY Oneonta campus. The story continued, “Dr. Netzer said the Planning Facilities Office of the State University is planning another use for the present structure while a larger library is constructed.”
Dr. Netzer felt a library needed to be about four times larger than the present one. While it was presented in budgets for several years, it wasn’t until 1974 when the new Milne Library opened.
Meanwhile on Oyaron Hill, the Star reported on June 9, “Hartwick College will receive a $521,555 federal grant for a new library-museum building, Congressman Samuel S. Stratton announced Monday.
“Overall construction of the four-and-a-half story structure is estimated at $1,564,655. Construction is expected to begin within the next two months.” Private contributors paid the remainder of the cost. It opened in August 1967.
BIG PLANS AHEAD FOR COBLESKILL
The Star of June 12 reported that a $14.6 million expansion program had been announced for the Agriculture and Technical College the day before by college president Dr. Edward J. Sabol.
“Shortly after Dr. Sabol and Elwin Stevens, SUNY assistant vice president, addressed a luncheon meeting of over 300 Cobleskill area community, civic and educational leaders, the State University announced that bids have been opened on the construction of three Cobleskill dormitories.
“Transformation of the college’s main campus — which will include academic buildings, student residences, administrative headquarters, and physical education facilities — was started late in 1961.
“Major buildings completed to date include the $1.5 million Ray L. Wheeler classroom-science building, the $1.5 million student activities-physical education building, and dormitory units providing 300 beds.”
Plenty of dust was in the air at the time of this announcement, coming from other construction already underway, including a dairy-farm-horticultural instruction center, an industrial laboratory, 400-seat dining hall and a new service building group. A new campus entrance was also in the works, to come off state Route 7 on the westernmost end of the campus.
ONEONTA COLLEGIANS MOVED ON
Star readers found out on June 7, “The 588 graduates of SUCO were told Saturday they are going into a world engaged in three revolutions. Over 2,000 persons attended graduation ceremonies.
“Dr. Louis C. Jones, director of the New York State Historical Association, identified the revolutions as racial, cultural and educational.
“Urging the graduates to take the broad view rather than the dim, Dr. Jones warned them they are ‘going into a world more exciting than I have ever known.’”
In the same edition it was reported from Oyaron Hill, “‘Never be mental mutes — but resist the temptation to be irresponsible critics. Never shrink from protesting or criticizing, but be sure that you really know what you are criticizing,’ U.S. Senator Margaret Chase Smith cautioned members of the Hartwick College graduating class Sunday afternoon.
“Looking solemnly at the graduating class, Sen. Smith …underscored that leadership is not necessarily proved by carrying placards of protest or unruly demonstrations.
“It is more often proved, she smiled, by orderly, responsible and dignified expression in which opponents sit and reason with each other instead of indulging in name calling and character assassination.
“Senator Smith spoke before 204 graduates of the Class of 1965, their parents, guests and the Hartwick faculty and administrative staff.” Smith was a U.S. Senator from Maine.
This weekend: Local residents showed generosity, benevolence in June 1920.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
