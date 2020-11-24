Backtracking: In Our Times: Health, environment, education were local newsmakers in November 1990

AIDS awareness, an environmental cleanup, new day care and a friendly contact with Soviet teachers were all a part of our local life and times during November 1990.
AIDS QUILT DISPLAYED IN DOWNTOWN ONEONTA
“Beyond the impersonal statistics of the numbers who die of AIDS, the tragedy can be seen and felt in Oneonta as visual symbols describe the lives of AIDS victims, according to patrons and owners of several Oneonta businesses,” The Daily Star reported on Nov. 3.
“‘After I had the panels here it became a very personalized experience,’ said David Levy, co-owner of Drury Lane Bakery & Café. ‘It’s not just a statistic, people got sick and died.’
“The ten panels are made of pieces of cloth with personal symbols, either drawn with a marker or cut-outs of cloth representing hobbies or interests of people who have died of AIDS. The panels are made by family and friends in the Oneonta and Binghamton area.
“Three downtown Oneonta businesses agreed to hang the panels on their walls mainly to make people aware that AIDS, or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, is a problem that has to be further addressed on social and financial levels.” In addition to Drury Lane, the Autumn Café and Artware displayed some of the panels.
TRI-TOWNS BEGAN A CLEANUP AND PLANNED DAY CARE
From The Star of Nov. 8 came news, “Workers have begun stripping dirt from a former Bendix chemical dump along state Route 8 in Sidney.
“BES Environmental Corp. of Kingston, Pa. arrived Monday to start removing topsoil from the site, used by the Bendix Corp. from the 1940s to 1969 as a dump for chemicals including trichloroethane, toluene, methylene chloride and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).
“The current owner of Bendix Connector operations in Sidney, Amphenol Corp., and parent company LPL Technologies Inc. of Wallingford, Conn., are funding cleanup.
“Amphenol devised cleanup plans with the State Department of Environmental Conservation, agreeing to remove polluted soil from an area 150 long, three feet wide and two feet deep, and to eliminate a contaminated seasonal spring. Company officials said the pollution does not threaten local water supplies, and the dirt is being removed to reduce risk of on-site exposure.”
Across town meanwhile, The Star reported on Nov. 13, “Keith Clark Inc. started work on bringing a child care center to the Sidney Industrial Park for use by company employees and possibly by employees of other businesses in town.
“The calendar maker that employs almost 1,000 people in Sidney is just starting to put together a financial package to fund the project.” The company had applied for grants, including one through the Appalachian Regional Commission, and also may fund the center through company subsidies and fees paid by workers who use the center.
This soon became known as the Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Child Development Center, dedicated in May 1992.
SOVIETS VISITED LOCAL SCHOOLS
Star readers of Nov. 12 also learned, “Ten educators from the Soviet Union who visited Oneonta businesses Friday will go to area schools this week to see how upstate New York students are taught.”
Then reported on Nov. 17, “Sixth grade students at Laurens Central School quizzed two Soviet teachers about their government, their culture, alphabet and long division during a visit Friday.
“The foreign educators spent most of this week as guests of schools in Oneonta, Cooperstown, Sidney, Delhi, Laurens and Milford, staying with local residents in their homes. The Russian visitors toured the area, its institutions and businesses.” It was part of a program sponsored by the State University College at Oneonta and Hartwick College. Most of the educators were from Pereslavi-Zalessky, which was a Sister City to Norwich.
“Through translator Victoria Grin, a Russian-speaking SUCO student, who translated, (teacher Ludmilla) Melnikova said teachers are not as stern with their students as in the Soviet Union and (Nicolay) Shilov approved of the way students and teachers greet each other in the hallways.” Shilov was the director of the Pereslavi-Zalessky experimental work.
“Education is changing in the Soviet Union, and students there are becoming more outspoken, according to Melnikova. The ideas that the touring teachers return with may help Soviet schools receive more money, she said.”
This weekend: just in time for the holidays, a large new department store opens in downtown Oneonta in 1940.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
