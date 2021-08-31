Backtracking: In Our Times: Help came in September 1986 for alcoholism, battered women, more

Some may remember the soft-rock hit song from the late 1970s by the Little River Band, “Help is On Its Way.”
The song title could reflect a news theme for our area during the month of September 1986. The “help” came in in the forms of new services and protecting property.
A NEW ‘LEAF’ IS TURNED
Readers of The Daily Star on Sept. 4 learned, “Mrs. Elizabeth Currier of West Winfield has been named executive director of the new council on alcoholism of Otsego County.
“The Leatherstocking Education of Alcoholism Foundation, Inc. (LEAF Council on Alcoholism), was born with the signing of the contract by the Otsego County Board of Representatives this week. The Council is a private, non-profit, voluntary health organization, founded to improve the quality and development of alcoholism programs and services in Otsego County, Mrs. Currier said.
“The Council was set up with a three-year demonstration grant from the New York State Division of Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse to fund a Council on Alcoholism. The grant for the first full year will be $70,000. The funding comes from the county, which contracts the program to the new agency. The grant is part of Governor (Mario) Cuomo’s effects on prevention of drug abuse.
“Mrs. Currier has been involved in alcoholism prevention programs for the past 12 years, working with Dr. Robert Sioussat in presenting workshops, ‘Chemicals and Kids: Working with Adolescents in the School,’ in Otsego, Broome and Tompkins counties.
“Mrs. Currier has also conducted the county’s program of education for those charged with drunk driving for eight years.”
The office initially opened on Pioneer Street in Cooperstown, but eventually relocated to Oneonta, now found at 189 Main St., and now called the Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation.
SHELTER SOUGHT FOR BATTERED WOMEN
A grim story was told in The Star of Sept. 9 where, “Trying to escape her irate husband, the young woman trudged 10 miles in the snow, without shoes and carrying a baby in her arms. Her husband beat her regularly, almost killed her several times. But this time she had had enough.
“Running from the house, the woman walked to the Aid for Battered Women office in Oneonta, seeking a place to hide from her husband. The agency could help, but only by sending her in to a shelter 75 miles away in Troy.
“Sherry Frohman, the agency’s director, wants to eliminate that extra journey by opening a 30-day shelter for battered women, children and teenagers in Oneonta. The federal government has given her the money to start a shelter. Now she needs a place to house it.”
It was clear that finding the location didn’t take long, because a Star article dated Jan. 25, 1988, told of the one year anniversary of the shelter, hosted by the agency known as OURS Associates.
SIXTH WARD HOMEOWNERS HELPED BY PLANNED DIKE
“Residents of the Sixth Ward now living on a flood plain may find life easier because of a proposed dike to be built along the Neahwa Park Millrace,” The Star reported on Sept. 18.
“According to Pete Jackson of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the dike could reduce insurance rates, make it easier to obtain a mortgage or home improvement loan and reduce the cost of construction in the area.
“Meanwhile, James Connors, regional director for the state Department of Transportation, said bids for the dike will go out in March 1987.
Fritz Weinrich, of the DOT, said his office is in the process of making appraisals on the 16-to-20 foot strips of property the department needs to acquire from 11 property owners to begin work on the project.
“Plans for the dike were created after homes and businesses in the Sixth Ward were flooded when the banks of the Millrace … overflowed in 1977. The dike will run along the Millrace from Interstate 88 to the Delaware and Hudson Railway yard. It was completed in late 1987.
This weekend: a festive, proud day for Walton in 1896.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
