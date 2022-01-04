Backtracking: In Our Times: Highways, high prices, entertainment ushered in 1977 locally

A new direction for local interstate highway construction, skyrocketing consumer prices, supply chain issues, young peoples’ entertainment and a big chill.
While some of these items sound like today’s headlines locally, these were all part of our local life and times in January 1977.
THE RIDE WAS ABOUT TO EXPAND
The drive to and from Binghamton had become easy by this time on Interstate 88. Those to the east still had to settle on getting to and from the Albany area by state Route 7.
That changed, as readers of The Daily Star of Jan. 14 found out, “The State Department of Transportation (DOT) Thursday received a low bid of $9.98 million for construction of the 5.6-mile Colliersville-to-Maryland section of Interstate 88.
“The bid from Green Island Contracting Corp. of Latham will be examined during the next month by the DOT, to ensure the firm is capable of carrying out the project.
“The section is the first portion of I-88 north of Oneonta to be put out for bid.
“Almost 60 miles of the proposed Binghamton-Schenectady superhighway has been completed, all of it south of Oneonta.”
PRICES SOARED, SUPPLIES SLOWED
“The old year ended with a sharp round of price hikes for supermarket shoppers who found that increases in the cost of coffee during 1976 wiped out savings on other items,” The Star reported on Jan. 3. It wasn’t only coffee, the story continued, but coffee caught the most attention.
On Jan. 7 for example, The Star reported, “While coffee beans are generally grown on trees in South America, particularly in Brazil, it’s a little known fact that the tree can be grown right here in The Star area.” The story had a dateline of Sidney.
“The only catch is that the trees have to be grown in a house or greenhouse.
“Joseph Wade of Wade’s Florist near Sidney has been doing just that, and he even has a full size tree complete with ripening coffee beans in the greenhouse.
“The trees don’t require much more attention than the average potted houseplant. Wade said, ‘all you really have to do is make sure the soil is moist.’
“They will thrive in temperatures ranging from 62 to 80 degrees, he said.”
Getting supplies were slowed, as The Star reported on Jan. 14, but unlike 2022, it wasn’t because of a lack of workers at the shipping docks.
“Ship and large traffic moved at a crawl or not at all Thursday in the ice-jammed Great Lakes, the Mississippi and Ohio rivers and on other waterways in the Midwest and East usually navigable in January.
“Lake Erie was almost completely frozen and Lake Michigan stood a good chance of freezing over for only the fourth time this century as earlier-than-usual buildups of ice were reported.”
STAYING WARM IN THE NIGHT ‘HOT SPOTS’
There was a changing of the guard in popular nighttime destinations for the area’s young people.
As The Star reported on Jan. 4, “Grandma’s, a well-known Main Street nightspot, has closed and gone out of business.” The club was found where the Salvation Army store is today, 105 Main St.
The place didn’t stay closed for long, as Star readers of Jan. 18 learned, “A newly opened teen center has closed down, at least temporarily, because it violated two archaic city ordinances.
“‘Grandma’s’ on Main Street, formerly a tavern but recently converted to a teen center was closed by the owner yesterday afternoon, Police Chief Joseph DeSalvatore said.
“The ordinances prohibit minors from being in a dance hall after 9 p.m. and from being in amusement halls at any time.” No liquor was being served.
By Jan. 26, The Star reported, “The Common Council approved an ordinance change last night that will annul a city law prohibiting minors from being in dance halls.” Grandma’s didn’t last much longer, as the building reopened in 1980 as a roller skating center.
Not far from here, disco music was on the rise nationally, and Oneonta got its first glimpse of the new kind of nightclub, catering to a well-dressed, over-21 clientele.
As reported by The Star on Jan. 19, “Elegantly ensconced in what was a Cadillac showroom on Market Street, ‘Fleetwood’ is the descriptive name of Oneonta’s newest cocktail lounge. But perhaps the name ‘cocktail lounge’ doesn’t quite describe the place.” It was described as a modern discotheque.
Unlike previous generations of a discotheque, Fleetwood focused its music with disc jockeys playing music on a dance floor.
This weekend: Several things were new in Cooperstown in 1922.
