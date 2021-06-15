Backtracking: In Our Times: Hollywood excitement stirred Fleischmanns during the summer of 1996

It didn’t exactly kill at the box office, but many residents in the Fleischmanns and Margaretville area knew who Julian Po was in 1996.
As The Daily Star of June 13 reported, “About 200 people looking for their 15 minutes of fame descended on the American Legion Hall in Margaretville Sunday to sign up as extras for a movie that will soon be filmed in Fleischmanns.”
The title was originally called “The Tears of Julian Po,” but by later in the year it was simply shortened to “Julian Po.”
“A movie from Cypress Films about a despondent man (to be played by Christian Slater) who captures the hearts of a small town,” The Star continued, “Julian Po takes place in sort of a time warp.
“‘We need a kind of Dust Bowl look,’ said Sunny Seibel, extras casting coordinator. ‘The film takes place in modern time, but it’s not. It’s an era that doesn’t exist. People have been isolated in this town, in time. About like a Rod Serling story.’”
Generally, sources like IMDb and Wikipedia describe the plot of the film as Po coming to a sleepy town with intent to kill himself. The townspeople hear of his plan, and some support him while others don’t, but nevertheless Po becomes a town celebrity. He gets attached to the town and decides life is worth living after all.
Hollywood brought along a budget for this film, and many of the local businesses received some of the benefits of the dollars spent.
As The Star of June 27 reported, “While the producers of the movie … claim theirs is a low budget flick by Hollywood standards, the economic impact of the project has been substantial.”
For example, $325,000 was spent to rent 25 homes and inns for the 70 crew and cast members for the better part of two months. There was $200,000 allotted in per diem expense money given to the crew to plan for food and necessities; $100,000 spent by the project’s art department in props and set construction materials purchased at local stores, and $40,000 in location fees paid to properties used as scenes in the film or as staging areas for shoots.
Lastly, there was the $70 per day paid to each of about 200 extras, mostly local residents who appear in street or crowd scenes.
“Debra Freedman and Jerry Stimmel, owners of three Fleischmanns buildings that will be used in the shoot also signed up as potential extras. They filled out a form for their dog, J.D., too.
“‘He’s a shepherd husky mix. But we’ll put makeup on him if we have to,’ Stimmel said.
“Nicole Kittle, a student at Margaretville Central School, thinks she might want to be a director someday. Juliet Verni came because she’s interested in the special effects aspect of the film business.”
The filming days were planned to run from June 24 to Aug. 7.
By mid-July there were frequent sightings of the stars, Christian Slater and Robin Tunney. Star readers of July 18 found out that either people knew Slater well, or they didn’t at all.
“Fame is a fleeting thing though, and a walk down the street in a small town can make you humble.
“‘I’ve had guys come up to me and ask me where the bank is,’ said Slater as he sat on a bench in Fleischmanns this week. ‘It’s a great compliment really. I’m definitely playing somebody I’ve never played before.’
“‘The townspeople here have been great,’ said Slater, a native of Manhattan who now makes his home on the West Coast. ‘It’s nice to be out of Los Angeles’ he said, adding however, that working 12 to 14 hours a day, six days a week, he hasn’t had much time to check out the scenery or the social life.”
The filming ended and then came a year or so to get the finished product ready for a debut in early September 1997. It was during that time the name of the film was shortened. More changes were made, as The Star reported on Sept. 5, 1997, how some of the locally shot scenes didn’t make the final cut. A check of local movie listings showed Julian Po not showing in our region during September. It opened in only 10 U.S. cities.
According to IMDb, Julian Po grossed a mere $51,942 at the box office.
This weekend: An "economic stimulus package" hit our region during June 1936.
