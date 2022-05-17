Backtracking: In Our Times: Improved local landscapes, Falklands invasion and politics made news in May 1982

Clearing the landscapes of an eyesore and clutter, a British invasion, and new names emerging on the November ballot were all part of our local life and times during May 1982.
REMOVING AN EYESORE, OTHER CLUTTER
“Several professionals who deal with youths say they support the removal of the Wilber Park gazebo as part of an effort to prevent teenage drinking and drug abuse,” The Daily Star reported on May 20.
The gazebo had been built in the early 1970s as a community bandstand for outdoor concerts. More recently however, it had been vandalized and became a gathering place for youngsters.
“Carl Shedlock, ‘Juvenile Aid’ police officer, said Wednesday that removing the gazebo that borders high school property is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed. He said that the kids will surely find another place — in cars, under trees, etc. — to use drugs and consume alcoholic beverages.
“The Oneonta Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the gazebo, terming it a haven for drug users and young drinkers.” It was soon dismantled and later removed to Laurens.
On a larger scale concerning clutter, Star readers learned on May 25, “The state Assembly overwhelmingly approved a bill … requiring a nickel deposit on every beverage can and bottle sold in New York State.
“Bottle bill backers claim that a return to the deposit practice of past years would encourage recycling and reduce litter and disposal problems around the state.”
The state Senate also approved the bill, later signed into law by Gov. Hugh Carey.
A NEW, DIFFERENT BRITISH INVASION
The Star of May 22 reported, “British marines and paratroops stormed the Falkland Islands Friday during a fierce air-sea battle and launched a ground offensive to regain the wind-swept South Atlantic islands seized by Argentina on April 2.
While this had little effect on our region, there was plenty of reaction to go around.
Building up to the invasion, The Star of May 13 reported, “Tom Gergel says he’s trying to be neutral about the Falkland Islands dispute, but after living for nearly a year in Argentina it isn’t easy.
“‘Some of my friends are now down on the islands,’ Gergel said.”
Gergel had lived in Argentina as a Rotary exchange student. He was supposed to stay until June, but Rotary ordered him home recently because of the danger brewing in the area.
After the invasion, The Star of June 3 reported, “The Falkland Islands are serene, beautiful and a nice place to live, says Dr. John New, chairman of the SUCO Biology Department.
“New and his wife Helen returned a few months ago from the Falklands after spending several months studying wildlife in the southern hemisphere.
“While at the Falklands the News were the guests of Ian and Maria Strange at their summer home,” Ian Strange was a well-known Falklands artist and conservationist.
NEW NAMES SET FOR AREA NOVEMBER BALLOT
Just as we’re experiencing political redistricting in 2022, the same thing was happening in our region in 1982, but without the court challenges over district maps.
As reported in The Star’s May 26 edition, “Oneida County Executive Sherwood L. Boehlert announced his candidacy Tuesday for the new 25th Congressional seat, representing all of Otsego, Chenango and Schoharie Counties and parts of Delaware.
“Boehlert’s announcement came a day after Republican Rep. Gary Lee said he would challenge Rep. Stanley Lundine (D-Jamestown) in the 34th district, rather than run in the new 25th district.”
Boehlert served in Congress from 1983 to 2007.
Only a few days later, The Star reported on May 29 that Lloyd Stephen Riford announced his candidacy for the new 50th state Senate district.
“‘Steve' Riford, 58, the thin, soft-spoken conservative from the Finger Lakes region, is running because the GOP could be so diluted in the lower house next year that he feels he could do more for upstate in the Senate.”
Riford had served in the state Assembly since 1971, and served in the Senate until 1986.
For both Boehlert and Riford, Republicans, opponents had not yet announced their candidacies.
This weekend, how kids could help in the war effort locally in 1942.
