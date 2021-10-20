It seemed as though you couldn’t go anywhere during October and early November 1971 without hearing about a transportation bond issue for New York state.
In our region of the state, there were concerns about the bond issue, because at stake was the possible delay of construction of the proposed Interstate 88, known then as the Susquehanna Expressway.
Gov. Nelson Rockefeller was going around the state at the time, rallying people and lawmakers to support and pass a $2.5 million Transportation Bond Issue on Election Day, Nov. 2.
The Oneonta Star reported on Oct. 18 how the governor had invited publishers and executives of newspapers to a luncheon in Pocantino Hills, Westchester County.
“Gov. Rockefeller gloomily predicted Friday that defeat of the proposed … bond issue this fall would mean ‘a very rough’ period for New York State, involving an ‘immediate cessation of all highway construction’ and a ‘freeze’ on state employment.”
Locally, reaction to the proposed bond issue was mixed. Speaking at a meeting of the American Association of University Women in Oneonta, The Star reported on Oct. 20, “Assemblyman Donald Mitchell is ‘optimistic’ that the transportation bond issue will receive the support of voters in November. SUCO biology professor Gary Holway is hopeful that the bond issue will be defeated.
“‘If the transportation bond issue is not passed,’ Mitchell said, ‘we’ll be 300 million dollars short next year.’ Mitchell noted that the state’s budget had been passed in anticipation of the transportation bond issue.
“Holway described passage of the bond issue as ‘signing a blank check’ which would permit the state to spend the money as it willed. ‘It doesn’t specify how the money will be spent,’ Holway said.”
Elsewhere, as The Star reported on Oct. 25, most of Oneonta’s city lawmakers opposed the bond issue.
“Mayor James Lettis, in citing his reasons for opposing the bond issue, said he felt the city ‘was short changed in 1967. We were promised Route Seven would be rebuilt if we supported the bond issue then,’ he said. ‘Everybody worked hard to see that the bond issue was passed…and now they’re coming back with the same promise in 1971.’
“The mayor also claimed he believes if the bond issue is passed, most of the monies will go to the metropolitan areas. ‘I can’t see any benefit for upstate,’ he said.”
Election day came and went, and Star readers Nov. 3 learned, “New York voters emphatically spurned Gov. Rockefeller’s request for a $2.5 million bond borrowing Tuesday, setting the stage for a new fiscal austerity declaration by the governor.
“‘There will be ‘a lot of suffering in this state,’ Rockefeller said Wednesday. ‘I deeply regret that the defeat … has struck a mortal blow at mass transit and highway projects in the state.’”
While there may have been concerns about halting any construction and planning for Interstate 88, no problems arose following the defeat.
Even before Election Day rejection, The Star of Oct. 23 had reported that soil tests for proposed land were planned in an area from Harpursville to Afton, and Sidney to Unadilla.
On Election Day itself The Star said, “A $9.8 million contact for construction … at Oneonta has been awarded to Suburban Excavators, Inc. of Wakefield, Mass.”
Star readers learned on Dec. 15 that State Sen. Dalwin Niles had introduced a bill which “directs the State Transportation Department to conduct planning and engineering studies for the link, placing it in a corridor including Central Bridge in Schoharie County and Duanesburg in Schenectady County.”
Interstate 88 would face some delays, but it was far from dead, following the bond issue defeat.
This weekend, Sidney grappled with the New Deal and WPA in 1936.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.