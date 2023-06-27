News from 1993 is very old now. But even when it was news that year, the theme was old. As in very old.
Readers of the June 7, 1993 edition of the Daily Star found out, “Pre-historic hysteria took hold of the center of the Southside Mall Sunday, led by a green dinosaur named Dino and a red pteranodon named Fossil as ‘Dr. Rock’s Dinosaur Revue’ landed in Oneonta.
“The puppet and not quite lifesize versions of the extinct creatures sang, danced and screamed their way into the hearts of dinosaur buffs of all ages.
“While they are singing and dancing, (creator Bill) Diamond’s puppets are also educating. Throughout the revue the dinosaurs talk about themselves and how to find out more about them in school and local libraries.”
The dinosaur theme continued that month as The Star of June 12 reported, “They waited in line. They cheered. Even a few screamed. And as the credits rolled up, they applauded.
“So far, the movie ‘Jurassic Park’ has lived up to the hype.
“Mike Gray, 23, of Oneonta wanted to be sure he’d get a good seat for the film’s premiere so he arrived at the Southside Mall Cinema around 6 p.m. — 1½ hours before the film actually began.
“The movie, which was released Friday in 2,200 theaters, is adapted from a novel about a future fantasy theme park built by a wealthy industrialist. The park’s star attractions, dinosaurs, are cloned from genetic material extracted by scientists, from insect trapped millions of years ago in amber.
“But the park’s plans go awry and pretty soon the fearsome creatures are hunting down their human keepers.
The movie’s much talked about special effects were another big drawing card, Gray said.
“‘I think the fact that it’s a (Steven) Spielberg film combined with the computer generated effects — they looked so real in the previews — the combination of those two is what got me to come,’ Gray said beforehand.
“Two hours later, he gave ‘Jurassic Park’ an enthusiastic two thumbs up. His only complaint?
“‘It wasn’t long enough.’”
Knowing more about local ancient history was making news that month. Star readers of June 24 learned, “Robert Titus wants people to understand rocks and landscapes — or at least appreciate them — and he has written a book to help.
“‘The Catskills: A Geological Guide’ was published June 1. The paperback is a field guide to understanding the ancient history of the Catskill Mountains.
“The book is written for hikers, naturalists and others interested in knowing about how the landscape was formed, he said. Along with the scientific information are directions and pictures to use as guides for field trips and ‘fossil hunts.’
“The rocks in the Catskills are about 400 million years old, Titus said. About all of the Southern Tier of New York, from the Hudson River to Lake Erie, is strata made up during the Devonian Period, which pre-dates the Jurassic era, the subject of a popular movie this summer. The Jurassic Period, from about 120 to 140 million years ago, was characterized by the advent of birds and mammals, and an abundance of dinosaurs.”
Preserving some of these prehistoric relics has been made over the years. Thankfully efforts have been given to more modern, but still old, relics.
With a dateline of Downsville, The Star of June 29 reported, “The closing of the Colchester Covered Bridge…triggered Delaware County’s Public Works Department to begin researching the condition of the three historic covered bridges still standing in the county.” The Colchester bridge was built in 1854.
“‘It is very important to our heritage both of Delaware County residents and as engineers to preserve the covered bridges,’ said Wayne Reynolds, Delaware County commissioner of public works. ‘People have no respect for the bridges and our interest in preserving them may mean eventually closing them to vehicular traffic in order to save them.’” They were soon after closed and preserved.
This weekend, many local firsts in the summer of 1948.
