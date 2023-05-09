It seemed as if no matter which way you turned during May 1963, there was construction, expansion or changes in area businesses and organizations, and all easy to watch by a person on the street.
Readers of the May 1 edition of The Oneonta Star found out, “Excavations are now underway for the construction of a new operations service center that will house the Oneonta division general offices and the district headquarters of the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation.
“On completion the new two-story structure will have cost NYSE&G an approximate $1,000,000 and will house facilities for some 190 employees.
“The new facility will be built on the site of the old Oneonta airport, facing Country Club Road, between the large hangar building of the airport and the Medical Coaches plant.” NYSEG offices were in downtown Oneonta at that time. The new facility opened in 1964.
Speaking of medical coaches, The Star of May 18 reported, “Receipt of an export order to build 80 new mobile first aid medical clinics, and to be one of the largest orders ever placed for such facilities, was announced Friday by Ian Smith of Medical Coaches, Inc.
“‘Besides creating additional jobs in the community, this order makes mandatory that we expand our present manufacturing facilities to handle our rapidly expanding business since our order backlog is now approximately $500,000,’ Mr. Smith said Friday.”
To return to the airport topic, Oneonta had not had a municipal airport since closing in 1954. A private enterprise had stepped in a few years following.
The Star of May 29 reported, “The immediate addition of 700 feet to the runway at the F and F Airport at Emmons will bring to the total landing distance at the airport to 3,700 feet, the owners announced Tuesday.” Opened in 1959 by Albert Fortin and Harold Felske and closed in 1999, the site is now occupied by Fortin Park.
It was a busy month for motels in the city of Oneonta. The Star of May 2 showed a picture of a basement under construction on Chestnut Street. An addition was being added to the Oasis Motel, and this new basement would be under the new Oasis Restaurant. The grounds are currently called Motel 88.
Meanwhile a full-page advertisement in The Star’s May 18 edition invited readers to an open house that day at the “ultra modern” Town House Motel at the corner of Main and Grand Streets.
Part of the ad copy read, “All contractors, building supplies, workers and financial arrangements were local, confined only to Oneonta sources.”
In another expansion, The Star of May 7 reported, “Paul Drogen of Drogen’s Wholesale Electrical Supply Company announced Monday the construction of a new two-story addition and renovation to the store front of his business establishment at the corner of Main and Luther Streets.” An entrance ramp to Interstate 88 now occupies those grounds.
“Mr. Drogen said the 60 by 100 feet, two-story wing is needed because of ‘increased business.’” Drogen’s had been at this site since 1957. The business opened in 1948 in downtown Oneonta.
Lastly, as The Star of May 28 reported, “Sale of the former Lutheran Church of the Atonement building at 12 Grove St. to the Oneonta Knights of Columbus was approved Monday night at a meeting of the church congregation.
“The sale includes the church and educational building at 12 Grove St. and other property within the church including and organ and pews.
“The new Atonement Lutheran Church opened last winter on West Street, ending 60 years for the congregation in the building on Grove Street.
“The church itself on Grove Street was built in 1893 and was used by the First Baptist Church until 1903 when the Lutherans acquired it.
“Since the organization of the K. of C. a few years ago, the group has had no permanent quarters of its own. Originally it met at the Oneonta Hotel then briefly at the VFW (97 Main St.) and now meets at St. Mary’s.”
