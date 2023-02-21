From a medical breakthrough to a White House aide and much more, local and former area residents were making notable achievements in early 1973.
For example, as reported in The Oneonta Star of Feb. 1, “A new surgical anesthetic developed by a native Oneontan now living in New Jersey, has shown ‘a great deal of promise’ since it was introduced at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown four weeks ago.
“Fox Hospital in Oneonta, on the other hand, plans to wait and see the developing use of the infant drug before using it, though ‘it is available here.’
“Dr. Ross Terrell of Plainfield, N.J., first synthesized Ethrane over 10 years ago. The ether-derivative has gone through extensive medical tests over the past decade before it was approved by the Federal Drug Administration and placed on the world market in October 1972.”
Dr. Terrell was a graduate of Oneonta High School and got a degree from Hartwick College before moving on to Columbia University and the University of Birmingham, England before starting his practice.
In the world of politics, Star readers of Feb. 2 learned, “She is a loyal American. She is capable, full of life and public relations is her forte.
“She is Joan K. Stevens, affectionately called Joni, of Cooperstown.
“Joni called her parents Wednesday evening to tell the family that she has been given an appointment as assistant to the Appointments Secretary for Mrs. Richard M. Nixon and daughters, Julie and Tricia.
“She was recommended for the appointment by her boss, Peter Millspaugh from the office of Harry M. Dent, Special Counsel to the President.
“The main responsibility of the office that Miss Stevens will be leading is liaison work with Republican organizations such as the Republican National Committee and Republican Congressional members, it was explained.”
The local sports scene witnessed an achiever in the making, as the North American Soccer League came calling at draft time.
As The Star of Feb. 13 reported, “There were a few surprises, not the least of which was the drafting of Hartwick College’s Brendan Keenan by Rochester. Even more amazing, he was the second choice of the Lancers out of five total draftees each team could choose.
“Amazing because Keenan was not on the list of All-Americans and in speculation before the draft he was at best a dark horse choice. He was originally from England and attended St. Bonaventure High School in Bayside, Queens.”
With news about the environment, “Albert G. Hall, of Stamford, has been named executive director of the Temporary State Commission to study the Catskills,” The Star of Feb. 19 reported.
“Hall, presently director of the fish and wildlife division of the State Department of Environmental Conservation, will assume his new duties around April 1.
“In his new position, Hall will be charged with drawing up a plan to create a Catskill Park Agency.” That state commission was created by the state legislature in 1971.
In the world of arts and entertainment, Star readers of Feb. 27 found out, “William Ulm, son of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Ulm of 45 East St., has been selected for membership of the All-Nation Concert Choir of the Universal Academy for Music.
“Bill will sing with ‘America’s Youth in Concert’ tour through six European nations and the United States. A tenor with the Oneonta Senior High School concert choir, Bill is a senior honor student at the school.
“He was named to the choir after a rigorous audition procedure assembling young musicians from every state in the nation. He will leave on July 3 for a concert tour of England, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria and Italy. The tour will be climaxed with a return performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.”
Finally, musical news had buyers ready to check their local record shops, as The Star of Feb. 28 reported, “A music album entitled “Compass Rises” by a local quartet will be available in the next few weeks. The quartet ‘Compass’ recorded the contemporary American music album late last year.
“The album will appear under its own label ‘School House Production’ and will be available throughout the area.” The quartet included Rick Lawn and Al Colone of Oneonta, Joel Chace of Walton and Tom Ives of Schenevus.
This weekend, our local life and times in February 1943.
