Backtracking: In Our Times: Local business changes were plentiful during January 1992

Taking on a tradition, or moving upward and onward could describe our area’s business beat during the month of January 1992.
A NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET LIVES ON
Oneonta used to have many small, family-owned markets dotting its neighborhoods, but those numbers had been in decline since the growth of the modern local supermarkets in the 1950s and ‘60s.
There were still a few family-owned markets in the early 1990s, but not many. Sargent’s Market on Spruce Street was one holdout.
As The Daily Star reported on Jan. 16, “Fresh fruits fill open coolers in the Spruce Street store. Kids still stop in after school to buy 10-cent Popsicles and 25-cent Fudgesicles.”
The Star noted that the Sargents had operated the store for 36 years, at a time when Dwight Eisenhower occupied the White House and when “Lucy and Ricky were on prime time” television.
“Merilyn Sargent, 65, and her husband Fred, 69, sold the store to Robert Wood Dec. 31.” Merilyn said the building had housed mom-and-pop grocery stores since 1886.
For Robert Wood, owning the store was like coming home.
“‘I lived around the corner just about my whole life,’ he said. This is a good location. There’s no reason this store won’t make it.’”
Indeed it did. Robert and Carol Wood operated the market for 18 years as Woody’s Market. Under new ownership, Hometown Deli & Grocery lives on at 61 Spruce St. Robert Wood then became Oneonta town supervisor, a position he held from 2008 until his recent retirement.
MOVING UPWARD, FROM PAPER ROUTE TO PRESIDENT
“Thomas Sturiale used to make $8 a week delivering newspapers on River Street in Oneonta,” The Star reported on Jan. 20.
“That was about 40 years ago. Today, he’s president of North American operations in a company that does $350 million business a year worldwide.
“Sturiale…of Framingham, Mass. has been named president…for Neles-Jamesbury Inc., a company based in Worcester, Mass.
“The company manufactures high-performance ball and butterfly valves used in industrial machinery. It employs more than 1,000 people in North American including 100 workers at a plant in Glens Falls.”
Sturiale, a 1953 graduate of Oneonta High School, once worked at the Palace Cigar Store on Oneonta’s Main Street, with the additional job of a paper route for The Oneonta Star.
MOVING ONWARD, A PRODUCE VENDOR FOUND ROOM TO GROW AND A CLINIC RELOCATED
Star readers of Jan. 20 also found out, “Even a produce vendor needs room to grow. And it was just such a need that prompted Pie in the Sky, seller of fruits, vegetables and other products to pull up stakes and relocate from Cathedral Farms in Oneonta to five acres with a house and barn in Otego,” on state Route 7.
The business at the time was under a partnership of John Carter, Janet Powers and Jamie Potter, and Potter’s brother, D.J. Potter.
“As part of the expansion, Pie in the Sky will buy a larger cider press. The partners, who have produced cider for eight years, have not been able to take advantage of the wholesale market as much as they could, Carter said. In the new location, customers will be able to see the press in action.
“‘The two biggest industries in New York are agriculture and tourism —and that describes us,’ Carter said.”
Another business move was reported in The Star of Jan. 21.
“Bassett Hospital plans to move its Oneonta clinic by next fall from Dietz Street to the second floor of the building at 125 Main St., increasing the clinic’s size from 4,400 to 12,000 square-feet.
“‘We are responding to the demand from our patients in the area,’ said David L. Boucher, Bassett’s vice president for planning and regional operations. ‘Last year we projected seeing 17,700 patients, and ended up with closer to 22,000. Right now we project seeing about 25,000 this year.’
“The building at 125 Main St., known as the First Albany Corp. building, will be purchased from Steven Smith of Albany by the Templeton Foundation, a real estate holding company affiliated with Bassett. Boucher said terms have been agreed to, but the deal will not be formally completed for a couple of weeks. He declined to disclose the purchase price.
This weekend: A Sidney girl went missing in early 1927.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
