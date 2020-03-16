Backtracking: In Our Times: Local business news told of several improvements in early 1955

Upgrades, improvements and one demolition can sum up the area’s business beat during March 1955.
“To make Oneonta more attractive to new industry, the Common Council tomorrow night will make a direct move toward the city’s over-age water plant,” The Oneonta Star reported on March 14.
“Mayor Roger G. Hughes said yesterday that at least five aldermen favor the plan submitted by the Public Service Board, and that they will approve the expenditure for plans and specifications.
“‘Whether we get new industry here depends on what we do about our water system,’ Mayor Hughes said.” The new water works on East Street was operational by July 1957 and named after Mayor Hughes in 1988.
A couple of nights later, the council authorized engineer Thomas M. Riddick to draw up plans. Council also was in favor of borrowing money against water department profits to pay off the costs of the project.
While plans for water upgrades were in progress, a couple of downtown stores were also taking care of renovations and improvements.
Star readers of March 1 found out, “After several months of remodeling and renovation, the J.J. Newberry store, 221 Main St., opens today with a new look and plenty of bargains.” The store had doubled its size since 1948 and an increased amount of business called for better lighting, extra counters and better wall displays.
Not far west on Main Street, it was reported on March 22, “Oneonta’s stimulated birth rate has prompted Bresee’s Oneonta Department Store to spend an estimated $25,000 on additional improvement, raising to about $150,000 the amount spent on the store in the last three years.
“‘The thing that started us on this change was the need of more room for the new baby crop that we know is coming,’ Fred H. Bresee said.
“As spokesman for the six Bresees, he said, ‘we will need more room for the baby things, then as they grow up more room for the sub-teens, pre-teens, little boys and the prep group.’”
Major news came from Sidney in the Star’s March 23 edition as, “George F. Steiner, general manager of Scintilla Division, last night announced that a $2,000,000 expansion project will be started here next month.
“‘It is expected,’ Mr. Steiner told 160 persons at the annual ‘Scintilla Night’ celebration sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce in the Pearl Street School, ‘that production from the new plant addition will get under way in eight months to a year.’
“The new building will comprise between 26,000 and 30,000 square feet of floor space. The company plans to group the engineering design, experimental shop and laboratories in the new plant, he said.” Scintilla is known today as Amphenol Aerospace.
Back in Oneonta, an old industry landmark wasn’t long for this world near the entrance of Neahwa Park. The Star of March 28 reported, “The old gas plant on Gas Avenue (today’s James Georgeson Avenue), built probably around 1880, is being dismantled, having been outmoded by the advent of natural gas.
“New York State Electric and Gas Corp. asked bids and the highest bidder was Otsego Iron and Metal Corp. of Rose Avenue.
“Having served the community for perhaps 70 years, the old gas works is destined for scrap, but it has years of service left, for it will eventually go to the steel foundries for return to the industry, perhaps in foreign countries.”
New steel would eventually be needed locally as well, as The Star of March 30 said, “A new dormitory and library, costing as much as $1,400,000 may be built later this year on the Oneonta STC’s new campus — if the State Legislature, Governor Harriman and state educators approve.
“Dr. Royal F. Netzer, STC president, told The Star yesterday that tentative construction plans were progressing. But nothing definite has yet been decided, he said.”
Both were built within the next five years, after many delays. The new library of that time was located in today’s Alumni Hall, which opened in 1960.
This weekend: Locals said goodbye and good riddance to the winter of 1920.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.