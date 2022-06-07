It was a month for “earth moving” locally in June 1977, whether it was actual, or on paper for the future.
SIXTH WARDERS TO SUE STATE
A flood in Oneonta a few months earlier was apparently the last straw for residents in Oneonta’s Sixth Ward. Since the 1930s, it seemed like there was a big flood each decade in this section of the city.
As The Daily Star of June 1, 1977 reported, “Under the leadership of Alderman Jean Scorzafava, residents of Oneonta’s Sixth Ward are planning a class action suit against the State of New York and the Department of Transportation for damage received during the March 14 flooding.
“‘It is becoming apparent that no aid will be available for residents who have had extensive damage to their home…and the only alternative left is to sue the State of New York,’ Mrs. Scorzafava said.
“‘As long as I-88 is in existence there is no positive guarantee that next year, with a few more inches of snow and a fast thaw, the complete ward would will not be engulfed in water. The only guarantee we can give ourselves is to unite and take action against the state.’”
A meeting was held that evening at the Sixth Ward Booster Club, where a standing room-only crowd came to sign a notice of claim and to hear Sherburne Attorney Patrick Joyce explain the proceedings needed to sue the state, which he agreed to underwrite expenses for the case on a contingency basis.
If nothing else, this gathering of Sixth Ward residents caught the eyes and ears of the state, as within a few years action was slowly underway to move earth into the form of a dike along major portions of the Neahwa Park Millrace and south along Main Street to the Susquehanna River. The work was completed in 1987.
PLENTY OF EARTH MOVED ABOUT IN SCHENEVUS
Long-awaited construction of Interstate 88 was visible and audible in the area during the summer of 1977.
As The Star of June 25 reported, “The S.J. Groves Co. of Minneapolis, Minn., is working two shifts a day on their $12 million contract to construct five miles of Interstate 88 in the Town of Maryland.
“Groves, a nation-wide company doing the project out of its Liverpool office, is working to clear, grade and fill I-88’s path before actual construction begins.
“On a recent tour of the work site, David Firmstone, project manager for Groves, stated that the target date for completion of the Schenevus section is December 1978.
“The Groves firm bid $12,576,848 for a five mile stretch of four lane highway from Maryland to the eastern edge of Schenevus. Ninety percent of the cost is paid by federal funds. In addition they will construct six miles of frontage roads to replace roads that will be cut off, three single-lane bridges, and an interchange connecting with Route 7 at the eastern edge of Schenevus.”
Meanwhile in Schenevus, more earth was being moved, but not nearly on the scale of the I-88 project.
Star readers of June 4 learned, “A unit from the National Guard stationed in Oneonta put their monthly practice session to use in Schenevus recently, leveling and grading the new Tri-Town Little League Field.
“The land for the field, located on the Southside across the D&H tracks from the Agway store, was donated to the league by Frank and Louise Weinheimer.
“Under the directions of Sergeant Alden Knapp, the men used five dump trucks, a bulldozer, a grader and other heavy equipment to distribute top soil donated by Shirley Green from his farm on Greenbush Road. When completed, there will be six inches of new soil on the field.”
The only cost to the league was for the fuel used by the construction vehicles. The players had to wait to play on the field until 1978, and it was given the name of Naglitsch Field. For the time being, games were played on the baseball diamond at what was then called the Andrew S. Draper Central School.
Little League was popular in this area, as The Star of June 30 reported, “The Tri-Town Little League, comprising of four teams from Maryland, Schenevus and Westford, is completing its fourth year of action.”
Sixty boys and girls ages 9-13 played, with teams including the Westford Reds, Schenevus Giants, Schenevus Dodgers and Maryland Mets.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
