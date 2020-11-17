Backtracking: In Our Times: Local developments in retail, water and day care made in November 1985

New life for a downtown Oneonta retail building, a new way to consume water and a local college got into the day care business.
Those were all part of our area’s business beat during November 1985.
PENNEY’S BUILDING TO BUSTLE ONCE MORE
“James Reeks Jr. cannot wait to see the fourth corner at the intersection of Main Street, South Main Street and Ford Avenue bustling again,” readers of The Daily Star learned on Nov. 19.
“On that corner, at 261-267 Main St. in Oneonta is the old J.C. Penney building, which JHA Realty Enterprises Ltd. bought from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in 1982. JHA is a partnership of Reeks and his father, James Reeks Sr., owners of Samson Decorating Center.
“The building will soon be the new home for the Samson Decorating Center of Oneonta, among others.
“Reeks, vice-president of Samson, said he plans to move the business from its present Ford Avenue location,” now occupied by Community Bank’s Trust Deptartment, “into the store in February or March, with at least four of seven planned apartments on the second floor completed later in the spring.
“The renovation is being partially paid for by a low interest loan from the city of Oneonta, coming out of the $1 million Small Cities grant the city received from the federal government in 1984.”
Penney’s had moved out of the building in 1983, relocating to the Southside Mall. Penney’s opened at its new Main Street building in February 1928.
BOTTLED WATER CONSUMPTION ON THE RISE
“Although water is available for next to nothing from the tap, Americans are buying drinking water in glass and plastic bottles,” The Star reported on Nov. 25.
“Locally, sales of bottled water … appear to be increasing steadily. Janet French, grocery manager at the Oneonta Price Chopper supermarket, says she has doubled her shelf space for bottled water in the past few months. When the Price Chopper warehouse sent a large delivery of bottled water several months ago, ‘I thought we would be overstocked, but I’ve been amazed by how fast it’s going,’ she said.
“Why will people pay as much as 40 cents a glass for bottled water when the unbottled variety is almost universally available for a fraction of a cent per gallon?
“The International Bottled Water Association, the state Health Department and the bottlers themselves cite two reasons: customers’ fears of adverse health effects from municipal supplies and objections to the taste of municipal water.”
DAY CARE CENTER OPENS AT DELHI COLLEGE
A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 25 at a new center and reported the next day in The Star.
“While administrators, teachers, students, campus workers and staff assembled for the business of opening the center, about 20 children went about the business of having fun. They stacked wooden blocks, bulldozed dirt around an indoor sandbox and rode down an indoor slide.
“Susan Cole has two children attending Andes Central School, but couldn’t return to college to pursue a nursing degree until she had found a good day care center for her son, Casey. She said the college center was just the place for her to go back to school after 20 years, and for Casey to prepare for kindergarten next fall.
“To pay the start-up cost the State University… contributed $27,300 and the state Office of Employee Relations added another $14,200. The College Association of Delhi and the college’s Student Senate also donated $2,500 each.
The new day care program was the brainchild of Verna Loker, who works in the college library. ‘I’ve been working ever since I’ve had kids and it has always been a problem,’ said Mrs. Loker. She said she heard about grants for day care and started inquiring. Now, Mrs. Loker chairs the 12-member college day care board.
“‘The changing college environment is such that more and more people — mothers and fathers and such — are returning to college to improve their education,’ said college President Seldon Kruger, before he assisted kids in cutting a ribbon to open the center.”
This weekend: The local business beat continues, in November 1925.
