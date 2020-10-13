Backtracking: In Our Times: Local educational advances, a football thriller made news in October 1955

Oneonta moved forward with its progress in becoming more of an educational city in the fall of 1955.
College students were looking for places to live, while new schools were on the horizon in the city’s schools, among other school news.
STC STUDENTS TURNED AWAY
“President Royal F. Netzer yesterday revealed that more than 100 students had been turned away from Oneonta State Teachers College this semester for lack of ‘adequate’ housing space,” it was reported in The Oneonta Star of Oct. 1.
“Dr. Netzer joined New York State University President William B. Carlson in a call for more housing on state school campuses.
“‘If we had started dormitories when we requested them three years ago, we would have been ready,’ Dr. Netzer told The Star.”
Help arrived in a hurry, as Star readers learned on Oct. 22, “Another new dormitory to cost $700,000 will be erected on the upper campus … to house 200 additional female students. Construction is expected to start in May.
“The college is growing so rapidly that the initial plan includes two new dormitories of the same size, or three new ones in all, to take care of an anticipated increase of 600.”
NEWS WAS PLENTIFUL FROM CITY SCHOOLS
While new construction was imminent at the college, a new city elementary school moved closer to reality in the East End.
“Unexpectedly,” The Star reported on Sept. 3, “the disposal of six houses and six garages on the site of the Valleyview School yesterday turned from a destruction to a reclamation project.
“Ceylon V. Goodrich … was the successful bidder agreeing to move the buildings and also agreeing to pay a total of $1,300 for them.” Goodrich said he was ready to refurbish the buildings once moved to new sites nearby, in order to keep them on the city’s tax rolls. Most of the houses were moved to lots Goodrich owned on Hudson Street.
“Sidewalk supervisors” had things to watch in the area starting in October as workmen began digging foundations for the homes to be moved.
While preparations were underway for the new school building, it was reported that all grade schoolteachers were going to help plan facilities for the new Valleyview School.
Meanwhile at the Chestnut Street School, students in the third grade classroom of Mrs. Charles Shaddock were studying good citizenship. The building is still seen at 290 Chestnut St. today.
The Star posed the rhetorical question on Oct. 1, “How does a trash can breed good citizenship? Answer: when school children ask for it to demonstrate cleanliness and good health habits.
“Someone brought a copy of The Star, which this summer mentioned the problem of litter on the streets.
“Suggested a student, why not clean up our school playground, to show that ‘litter bugs’ can be stopped? The class agreed. So did Mrs. Shaddock.” Not only did they clean up, the students went to other classrooms in the school to talk with students about keeping the school yard clean, and put a trash can on the playground.
Finally, football uniforms and OHS Coach Roy Kent needed some cleanup after a memorable football game was played at what was then Neahwa Park Field, today’s Damaschke Field.
Oneonta High came in as underdogs against an undefeated team from Elmira Free Academy for a game played on Oct. 22. Oneonta also was undefeated at the time.
This was only the third time the teams had met, dating back to the early 1930s. Oneonta took some decisive beatings, never scoring a point against EFA.
But that was then, and this was now. As The Star summed it up on Oct. 24, “A dazzling last minute march brought Oneonta’s courageous football team a 7-0 upset victory … in as thrilling a football game as Neahwa Park has seen in many seasons.”
Joe Pidgeon “finally ended the tension” of a scoreless game in the late fourth quarter, “by slashing into the end zone from three yards out. (Bobby) Lewis zipped around end for the point.”
Notable for Elmira Free Academy was a player with a college future at Syracuse, in Ernie Davis.
Customary with any Oneonta home victory celebration at the time was taking Coach Roy Kent, and future coaches, and dumping him into Neawha Park pond.
“The victory touched off one of the largest spontaneous celebrations seen here in many years with the OHS band leading a parade through the streets and with young and old fans alike cheering themselves hoarse.”
This weekend: Local stories of the recent aftermath of the end of World War II in October 1945.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
