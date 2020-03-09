Backtracking: In Our Times: Local educational changes were frequent in March 1975

Firsts and lasts could be a general theme when it came to our area’s education news during March 1975.
A FIRST AT HARTWICK COLLEGE
“Dr. Carol A. Hawkes will take over July 1 as Hartwick College’s first woman vice president for educational affairs and dean of the college, according to Dr. Adolph G. Anderson, college president,” The Daily Star of March 12 reported.
Dr. Hawkes came to Oneonta from Finch College in Manhattan where she was professor of English and chairman of the Department of English and Comparative Literature.
“In assuming the vice presidency for educational affairs position, Dr. Hawkes succeeds Dr. Leslie Rude who left Hartwick at the end of the 1973-74 year. During the current school year, Dr. James Lawrence has served as acting vice president and as college dean.”
BUGBEE SCHOOL STUDENTS DEALT WITH BEING LAST OF A KIND
Star readers of March 11 learned, “Students at Bugbee School in Oneonta are leading an effort to save ‘Old Main’ on the Oneonta State campus with a fund raising project for a class trip.” Old Main once stood at the top of Maple and State streets, where modern apartments now stand.
“‘Only red tape remains before Old Main’s demolition unless we try to save it,’ the Sixth Grade class at the school writes.
“The sixth grade students urge that the building be placed on the National Register of Historic Landmarks.
“The building is now boarded up and all offices have been moved to the main campus. The last classes were held there in 1967.”
Unfortunately, the effort wasn’t successful, as the 1894 structure was demolished in 1977.
Bugbee students, while trying to save the building next door, were dealt another major blow that same month, as the Star reported on March 22, “The Bugbee campus school on State Street … will be closed next fall because of budget cuts in the state university system, Oneonta State President Clifford Craven announced Friday.
“Bugbee and the Albany state campus school will be closed outright, according to college spokesman Daniel Ticknor. Other schools will apparently suffer drastic cutbacks.
“Bugbee’s closing will send 186 students to Oneonta city schools and will require re-districting of neighborhood schools, District Superintendent Dr. Frederick Bardsley said.” The last graduation of ninth graders was held on May 29.
Bugbee had been the campus teacher training school since the early 1930s. It is now known as Bugbee Hall, part of the State University College at Oneonta, and home to the Bugbee Children’s Center.
CITY SCHOOLS WERE PREPARING FOR THE FUTURE
According to the Star of March 20, “The Oneonta school board gave the go-ahead Wednesday night to plans for the Junior High school addition to the Senior High building on East Street.” The addition is today’s Oneonta Middle School.
“But the addition will cost about $500,000 more than was anticipated when it was originally authorized in December.” This meant the days were now numbered for the old Junior High buildings on Academy Street.
“School Superintendent Frederick Bardsley said seven additional rooms will be required to maintain the same programming in the new Junior High that existed in the old.
“The new building will include 19 classrooms, offices, a library and a cafeteria. The seven additional rooms will include three rooms for special education programs now in the Junior High and two rooms for use by the team teaching programs in the 7th and 8th grades.” A gymnasium was added a few years after the completion. Construction took place during the 1975-76 school year, at a price tag of just over $2 million.
A SAVE MADE FOR PART OF THE CITY SCHOOL’S EDUCATIONAL CURRICULUM
“Aid to assist the City of Oneonta in the purchasing of the historic Swart-Wilcox property in the sixth ward has received state approval,” the Star reported on March 18.
“City officials say the state will pay $96,000 toward the sale price of $130,000 for the buildings and the 15.6 acres that surround it.” The house had been considered for demolition in recent years, having been vacant since 1970.
“The city’s Bicentennial Commission has recommended a number of uses for the property, including the refurbishing of the house for use as a museum.” While several years in the future were ahead for the refurbishing, in recent years the house has been a regular visit for many Oneonta area school students, as well as adults.
This weekend: It was called by some the “Sidney School War” in 1930, depending on where you got your information.
