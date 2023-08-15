To most in summertime, a good hike, outdoor concert, county fair or soccer game is a source of enjoyment.
In August of 1983 around our area, some roots of future outdoor fun we now enjoy were planted.
Those who like gentle hikes may be interested to know that The Daily Star of Aug. 3, 1983 reported, “A bill to give ‘Big Island’ to the city of Oneonta for use as a nature preserve dedicated to the late Dr. John G. New has been signed by Gov. Mario Cuomo July 27, his office announced Tuesday.
“Big Island will be re-named ‘The Dr. John G. New Park.’ New, a biology professor at Oneonta State who died earlier this year at age 56, was active in local, state, and national environmental issues. He was a driving force in creating the city’s Anti-Pollution and Environmental Board.”
It would take several years before the trails were created, as in 1983 there were decisions to be made by this board as to what specifically to do with this area near Interstate 88 and the Susquehanna River.
Those who enjoy summer outdoor concerts in Laurens in 2023 can thank efforts made 40 years ago to create a popular venue.
According to The Star of Aug. 12, “The gateway to the new Knapp Park is in place, ready for the first grading and planting which will make a village park out of a vacant lot in the village of Laurens. When completed the park will provide an attractive place for residents to sit, and a place for community gatherings.
“The park is a joint project of the Laurens town and village, with most of the fill provided by the town.
“Community residents and organizations have contributed to the project, which is chaired by Mrs. Lorene Fowler. Contractor Robert Schlee donated labor for the project and mason work on the gateway was done by Leonard Carson, Ronald Delong and Mitchell McMullen.”
Another positive aspect of this new Laurens park was taking shape, as The Star of Sept. 20 reported how the Oneonta Common Council was about to make a donation to it.
“Laurens Mayor David N. Colliton recently asked the council give the gazebo (formerly in Oneonta’s Wilber Park) to the village so that it could be reconstructed as a centerpiece of Knapp Park.” The council soon voted in favor of the donation.
A lot of people got outdoors in Morris, as The Star of Aug. 8 informed readers, “The expanded seven-day format of the Otsego County Fair here was a success, officials said, as thousands of spectators filled the grandstand Sunday for the firemen’s parade on the final day of the fair.
“Attendance figures for the week were not available Sunday, but (publicity director Dennis) Canham said demolition derbies on Monday and Friday nights attracted the biggest crowds. On Friday evening traffic was backed up at least a half-mile from the fairgrounds.
The last outdoor roots planted that August had much to do with indoor events, but had potential growth outdoors as part of a designation.
Oneonta was already well known for soccer, whether it was our college teams or youth and adult recreational leagues. This was about to increase.
As The Star of Aug. 29 reported, ‘The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) has named Oneonta as the site for its National Soccer Hall of Fame, favoring the city over such spots as St. Louis, Santa Clara, Calif. and the Meadowlands in New Jersey.
“‘This means Oneonta can go ahead with any plans they have without interference — but with the blessing — of the United States Soccer Federation,’ said Thomas Sager, past president of the organization.
“The good news came at the end of the federation’s national conference in St. Louis this weekend, ending a local struggle of more than five years to get official recognition for the city’s National Soccer Hall of Fame.”
In years to come, this designation would help bring additional outdoor soccer tournaments here, featuring national and international professional teams and players.
