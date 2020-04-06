Backtracking: In Our Times: Local firsts began, were developed and found in April 1965 

Some firsts and a unique historic discovery might describe our local life and times during April 1965.
FIRSTS MADE IN CIVIL RIGHTS, LEARNING AND SHOPPING POSSIBILITIES
As The Oneonta Star reported on April 8, “Formerly confined to discussions on the college campuses, private conversations and an occasional letter to the editor of The Star, the civil rights movement becomes a functioning part of the Oneonta community tonight.
“At least that’s the hope of the Oneonta Area Committee on Civil Rights. Almost 400 letters have been mailed to area residents describing the purpose of tonight’s organizational meeting. Speaking for the group, Hartwick College professor Herman Keiter, explained the goals of the new committee.” These included a covenant on housing and employment and a support of a voter registration drive in the deep South.
About 45 attended the meeting at the Atonement Lutheran Church on Center Street. “The persons at the meeting were asked to take the prepared covenants to their churches and organizations for discussion prior to the committee’s next session, tentatively scheduled for May 11.”
Meanwhile in Delhi, Star readers learned on April 17, “The Delaware County Chamber of Commerce today proffered its assistance to any school administrator in Delaware County who may wish to file and application in Washington with the Office for Economic Opportunity to launch locally a program for training and development of pre-school children this summer.
“The project is known nationally…as ‘Project Head Start.’ Its purpose is to aid children of underprivileged families, and encourages the full participation of the whole community.”
While downtown Oneonta was still the center of retail trade locally, a new look outside the city limits was being made for a new retail venture. This was only second to the existing Jamesway Discount Department Store, which opened in Emmons in 1962.
“Construction of a shopping center on Oneonta’s southside — estimated to cost in excess of $2½ million — will start in six months, The Star learned yesterday,” and reported on April 21.
“The shopping center will be … one-third of a mile from the Susquehanna River bridge. It will be built on the left side of the road, as one drives out of Oneonta, on property being purchased from Vesta Sitts and Ottaway Stations, Inc.” This general area is now occupied by Home Depot and the Hannaford Plaza.
Two major department stores and a grocery store were in the plans, but the project was eventually abandoned. However it raised a lot of interest in local boundaries, as The Star reported on April 22, “If the proposed … center decides to annex to the city, they would find Mayor Albert S. Nader very receptive.
“‘The move is up to them,’ Mayor Nader said Wednesday, and if the shopping center did decide to annex, ‘They would find the city very receptive.’”
AN INTERESTING, UNIQUE DISCOVERY MADE IN COOPERSTOWN
“The discovery of the original autopsy notes made by President Lincoln’s personal physician was disclosed here Monday — just two days before the 100th anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination,” The Star reported on April 13.
Paul DuBois, librarian for the New York State Historical Association, said the notes scrawled on two prescription blanks by Dr. Robert King Stone were found in a stack of manuscripts recently acquired by the association.
“The autopsy notes are written in medical jargon and detail, DuBois said, and include a diagram of the trajectory of the fatal bullet fired by actor J. Wilkes Booth.
“DuBois said the find represents one of the most interesting documents in the library’s collection of murder material.”
This weekend: The area noted the death of President Roosevelt in 1945.
