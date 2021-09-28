Backtracking: In Our Times: Local murder trial in 1951 provided much drama

It didn’t have the big dramatic punch as the Eva Coo trial did in the Otsego County Courthouse in 1934, but a 1951 trial in Cooperstown didn’t disappoint those looking for trial drama.
The trial came months after a New York state police corporal was shot and killed in Oneonta by a Capital District area man.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 12, “The lines along which both prosecution and defense will battle for the life of Matthew L. Armer, 32-year-old Nassau (Rensselaer County) cattle dealer, charged with first-degree murder, appeared fairly well defined as the trial resumed in Supreme Court.”
“It would also seem that a single thumb print may play a large part in the jury’s decision as to whether or not Armer will ultimately die in Sing Sing’s electric chair,” which was the same fate Eva Coo met in 1935.Armer had been accused of shooting State Police Cpl. Arthur M. Diffendale on June 14. The shooting took place around 3:10 p.m. that day, and was witnessed by a few students at the former West End School, then near the corner of Chestnut Street and Winney Hill Road, known today as the West Gate Plaza.
Other witnesses testified as well. As The Star of Sept. 13 reported, “The last moments of Corp. Diffendale’s life were described by Axel Axhoj, operator of the Winney Hill Lumber Co.,” not far from the school at the corner of North Street.
“On the stand, Mr. Axhoj said he was looking through the front window of the premises when the two vehicles screeched to a stop outside,” with Armer allegedly driving a stolen truck with cattle.
Adding to the drama, also testifying was Mrs. Mary E. Armer, mother of the defendant, who said her son was at her Nassau home at the time of the killing. Identification of the killer had been in question.
The jury soon had their work to do, and as Star readers of Sept. 14 learned, “Steely-eyed Matthew L. Armer, convicted as the slayer of State Police Cpl. Arthur M. Diffendale, will probably have to spend the rest of his life in prison.
“His trial in Cooperstown, on a first-degree murder charge came to an end with dramatic suddenness at 2:30 p.m.
“At that hour he was arraigned before Supreme Court Justice Bertram L. Newman. He pleaded to a reduced charge of murder, second-degree, and was immediately sentenced to serve from 60 years to life in the state prison in Attica.
“The reason he may never be a free man again is because it is unlikely that he will ever be paroled, and also because there are three warrants awaiting him in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. All of them are for cattle stealing.”
While Armer’s mother had come to his side during the trial, Diffendale’s mother had plenty to say about the outcome.
“‘My boy wasn’t given a chance,’ she (Mrs. Charles Diffendale) cried, ‘so why should he (Armer) be given a chance to breathe prison air while my boy is six feet under the ground.’”
Armer also had a previous criminal record. He’d served two terms in prison at Dannemora for stealing cars. The first theft was in 1936. Armer was paroled in 1938, but went delinquent and later arrested.
Mrs. Diffendale said Armer never should have been paroled from prison.
“‘What good are the laws,’ she asked. ‘They are no good. If you can kill and don’t have to pay the penalty.’”
Armer spent years in prison, but was paroled in 1984, 1988 and 1992, and each time never reported back. In 1988 he was arrested after a police chase that ended near Binghamton. In 1980 Armer had unsuccessfully tried to get his 1951 conviction overturned. Armer died in prison in 2001.
