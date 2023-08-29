As the “lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer” were winding down around Oneonta, plenty was going on involving names and an invasion in 1968.
NEW POLICE CHIEF CHOSEN
As The Oneonta Star of Aug. 23 reported, “‘It’s a good department and I think it can be better,’ Oneonta’s provisional Police Chief said Tuesday night, moments after he learned he was the choice of the city’s Board of Public Safety and Common Council to succeed the late Robert Simmons as Chief.” These were the words of Joseph DeSalvatore.
“The aldermen made the provisional appointment effective immediately on a motion by Fourth Ward Alderman Thomas J. Cannistra after a brisk discussion that involved opinions by several aldermen, including Finance Chairman James F. Lettis that the appointment should be made effective as of the beginning of the next city pay period.
“DeSalvatore, who is 40 and has been on the city force for 12 years, the last three as Sergeant, will succeed Sgt. James W. Fawcett who has been Acting Chief since the death of Chief Simmons on July 11.
RECREATION CHAIRMAN HONORED
Star readers of Aug. 21 found out, “A man who has done more for the children of Oneonta than any other man in this generation was immortalized Tuesday night when the Common Council, in great solemnity, christened the Neahwa Park ball park ‘The Ernest C. ‘Dutch’ Damaschke Field.’
“The action came midway in last night’s Common Council session on a proposal by Mayor Albert S. Nader, which was immediately translated into a motion by Fourth Ward Alderman Thomas J. Cannistra and won a second from Sixth Ward Alderman Andrew Tisinchek. Approval was unanimous.
“The action to enshrine forever the name of the veteran Parks-Recreation Commission Chairman and Recreation Director won words of praise for the aging Damaschke from every member of the council.
Mayor Nader then named a committee for a dedication event at the ballpark before the end of the Oneonta Yankee baseball season, which was fast approaching. Nader ordered that all children be admitted free that night.
A RUSSIAN INVASION DREW LOCAL REACTION
We continue to hear plenty of news about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2023, and the same was true of another invasion in August 1968.
The Star’s front-page headline of Aug. 21 featured how Czechoslovakia was invaded. It was reported, “Prague radio announced Wednesday that Russian and Soviet bloc troops made a lightning thrust into Czechoslovakia late Tuesday night.”
Star reporters got on the phone and took to the streets to get local reaction to the invasion. The next day’s edition told how, “Men and women in all walks of life throughout Delaware and Otsego counties — including Oneonta — decried the invasion by East German, Russian and Polish troops.
“Dr. C. Richard Arena, chairman of political science and history at Hartwick College said, ‘I hope the United States will pick up the ball and successfully sustain the powerful moral voice of world public opinion how condemning Russia’s trespassing against a small, defenseless and trusting neighbor.’ Dr. Arena continued, ‘This, in my judgment, would accomplish more than taking any direct military action, which would be unthinkable.’
“Many secretaries and women around Cooperstown said, ‘I hope we will not get involved…why should we get involved…there is enough trouble with Vietnam…’”
The Russian invasion was casting a shadow on sports that month, as The Star of Aug. 27 reported, “Mexican hosts of the 1968 Olympics took an affirmed stance of ‘sports si, politics no,’ Thursday.
“Officials of the Mexican Olympic Organizing Committee were clearly concerned of reports that Sweden, Norway and Denmark have cancelled their participation in some coming sports competitions with Russia and East Germany.”
Some local residents weren’t too concerned, and hoped to participate in the Olympics.
The Star that same day reported, “‘I have a chance,’ says Sue Simmonds while discussing her trip to Long Beach, California this weekend for the Olympic Kayak trials.
“Originally, Sue was to have travelled to Long Beach with her coach, SUCO’s Lee Abbott. But Sue’s husband, Robert T. Simmonds, a geology instructor at SUCO, has decided to make the trip and compete in the men’s kayak division.
“If Sue and-or Bob win the trials, they travel to Denver for a brief training period and then to Mexico City for more training and the kayak finals in late October.”
This weekend, with September on the doorstep, it’ll be back to school time in 1933.
