Backtracking: In Our Times: Local news time traveled in several directions in August 1976

A glimpse of the past, observing the present and a look into the future were all experienced by area residents during August 1976.
‘LEAD COULDN’T PENETRATE STEELE’ IN 1845
With a dateline of Andes, The Daily Star reported on Aug. 9, 1976, “More than a thousand people braved rain and cold weather to watch the Andes Anti-Rent War pageant Saturday afternoon.
“The pageant, held on the Andes Central School grounds, told of the August 7, 1845 shooting of Delaware County Undersheriff Osman Steele as he disputed with a group of masked anti-rent ‘Indians’ over property to be sold for back rent.
“The shooting actually took place about 1½ miles away, near Dingle Hill Road, at a farm then belonging to Moses Earle. Steele’s death and the wave of arrests that followed were the climax of years of fighting between the great Hudson Valley landlords and their tenants in the Catskills.
“Fred Vollkeman played the hated Undersheriff’s part, and was shot from his horse at the height of the disturbance at Moses Earle’s farm.”
Steele had been known for the phrase he once boasted how, “Lead can’t penetrate Steele,” being that of a bullet.
CORNERSTONE CONTENTS AMUSED MANY
A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital was undergoing a major construction project in 1976. The original building had been demolished in early August, but the old cornerstone and its contents had been saved.
“Yesterday the box was opened in the hospital library,” The Star of Aug. 21 reported, “with members of the board of directors and hospital officials attending.”
They heard of the news of the day on Oct. 4, 1900, from a copy of The Oneonta Daily Star, placed in the cornerstone box the next day. It was priced at two cents a copy.
APPROACHING ENDINGS AND BEGINNINGS
School days were fast approaching, and as Star readers of Aug. 12 found out, “Students attending Oneonta Junior High School this fall may have to walk a way for toilet facilities, but they will be attending the new junior high school.
“School Board President Eloise Ellis said yesterday that a strike by plumbers is ‘an inconvenience’ to the district, and may result in a delay in the installation of water facilities into the building until after the opening of school. ‘But we will open,’ she insisted.
“The junior high addition at the senior high school building was scheduled for completion by September 1, Mrs. Ellis said. Everything is on schedule except the plumbing.”
While completion was near for that school building, the opposite was true for another, as The Star of Aug. 29 reported, “Jackson Demolition Service of Schenectady’s bid of $31,900 to demolish the Academy Street Junior High was the lowest of eight bids opened yesterday by Oneonta School Superintendent Edward S. Onody.
“School board members decided last month to seek bids for demolition of the 70-year-old building, because they said, the property might be more attractive to a developer without the concrete and steel structure left standing.”
SOLAR ENERGY WAS IN ITS INFANCY
Forty-five years before the lengthy fields of solar panels began appearing on our region’s landscape, The Star of Aug. 6 reported, with a dateline of Sidney, “Howard Knapp has some definitely negative opinions about the increasing cost of energy.
“But he has come up with at least one way to drive down the bottom line on his monthly utility bill.
“Knapp is a plumber by trade and recently completed a solar energy collector to heat his 27,000 gallon swimming pool behind his Town of Sidney residence.
“Although it may sound like an exotic or complicated project, the plumbers and manufacturers of such a device are usually one and the same.
“‘The sun is free,’ Knapp said.
“While the sun may be ‘free energy’ the collector can be a costly item. Knapp said he did not know how much his collector cost to build.
“Knapp said that he believes there is a lot of potential for harnessing the sun to meet the energy needs of the average family.
“‘The power companies don’t want the competition and I think they’re trying to stifle its development.’
“Wind power is another area Knapp said he may experiment with.”
This weekend: Local public transit got electrified in 1896.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.