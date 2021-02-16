Backtracking: In Our Times: Local polar plunge aims to get past 25 years

Twenty-five and holding.
For the Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump, the 25th annual event was supposed to happen last February. It was postponed by an automobile accident involving two of the organizers in 2020.
This year, the event has been postponed by — what else — COVID-19. Between the organization’s website and Facebook, it appears 2022 will be another effort at holding the elusive number 25.
However, from the calendar’s perspective, it was 25 years ago this month when the idea for the frigid jump got its local debut.
Readers of The Daily Star on Monday, Feb. 19, 1996, found out, “A sunny Saturday afternoon sounds like the perfect time for a swim, although you may have second thoughts when you learn the location is Goodyear Lake and the date is Feb. 17.
“But the lake, a numbing 33 degrees, was the perfect spot for Jamie Waters and Joe Rotolo. The two organized the mid-winter swim that they hope will become an annual fund-raising event.”
The two had recently been in Alexandria Bay and by chance had come across an event where people were jumping into a lake to raise money for a hospital. Waters told The Star, “We thought we could do the same here for the fire department or the church.” As for the jump itself, Waters added, “They told us once we did it we’d be addicted, and it’s true.”
Waters and Rotolo said the sensation of jumping into a lake in the middle of winter was impossible to describe, but they were anxious to get something started locally.
“No money was being raised at Saturday’s event,” The Star continued. “Rotolo and Waters said they wanted to see how much interest there was in the event first.
“They asked friends Dave and Karen Garlick to use their lakeside property. They then cut a large hole in the ice, complete with a ladder for climbing out and a heated tent just a few steps away, and set 2 p.m. as jump time.
“The 11 swimmers, many first time jumpers, were on hand early to get ready for their chilly dip.”
Of all their accounts, the swimmers showed up for the thrill of it, and something new to try. All were local residents.
“As the time drew near, you could spot the swimmers — they were the ones in tank tops and sandals. The spectators, shaking their heads in disbelief, were the ones in scarves and parkas.
“‘I don’t think they’re crazy,’ Karen Garlick said. ‘I know they’re crazy.’
“The jumpers didn’t stay in the water any longer than necessary and most seemed a bit dazed upon coming out. They shivered as they scrambled out of the lake and headed for the tent. They didn’t take time to say much, but afterward seemed glad they’d done it.
Participant Roger Scanlon said, “It was the ultimate rush. It feels warm out here now.” When asked if he’d jump again, “Oh, yeah. Not today, but I’ll do it again.”
Many may have wondered in 1996, would others come back or try it for the first time?
The answer came on the second annual event, newly dubbed the “Polar Bear Jump.” As The Star reported on Feb. 24, 1997, the theme number was 33. The number of participants jumped to 33, and the water temperature was 33 degrees. The event raised an estimated $2,500 for the Milford Fire Department and the Portlandville Methodist Church. The same 11 jumped from 1996, with the newcomers.
“‘They’re ready for another one,’ insists the 35-year-old (Jamie) Waters. ‘We hope to get 50 next year.’”
The momentum has continued. There isn’t only the jump, as an auction and banquet have been added to the annual festivities in recent years. According to the Polar Bear Jump website, the event in 2019 raised $128,000. In addition to the always-traditional church and fire department, several other individuals were recipients of the proceeds.
This weekend: welcomed sights and sounds locally in February 1926.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
