Just as we’re hearing in our present time, presidential ambitions are gaining momentum.
The same was true locally during May 1968, as was news related to athletics and recreational venues around Oneonta.
As The Oneonta Star of May 1, 1968 reported, “Reaction to Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller’s announcement that he will seek the GOP nomination set off a chain reaction of favorable comment from GOP chiefs in the four county area.
“Otsego County Republican chairman Scott E. Greene said in Cooperstown he believes Governor Rockefeller is the Republican candidate ‘most likely to succeed’ in the November election.
“Mayor Albert S. Nader (of Oneonta) said he was sure Rocky would run and was just waiting to be asked. Nader said the governor will make a ‘good candidate.’” Interestingly, Nader was a Democrat.
Meanwhile on the Democrat ticket The Star of May 15 reported, “Senator Robert F. Kennedy suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of Hartwick College students Monday and Tuesday as they participated in a mock Presidential election.
“Kennedy was swamped by Senator Eugene McCarthy who polled 185 votes to Kennedy’s 60.
“N.Y. Governor Nelson A. Rockefeller was top vote getter for the G.O.P., outpointing Richard Nixon 128 to 113. Governor Ronald Reagan pulled 8 votes.”
Athletics and related recreational places around Oneonta were garnering a lot of attention that month, as well.
Star readers of May 1 found out, “Oneonta was finally placed on the semi-pro football map last night at a meeting in the new Oneonta Boys Club when the Oneonta Indians Football Club was organized.
“Early planning calls for the team to open its schedule in August and the first preliminary light workout is planned for the Neahwa Park softball diamonds this Sunday at 1 p.m.”
Oneonta was part of the Empire Football League, competing with other teams primarily from upstate New York. Games were played at Damaschke Field.
Referring back to the Boys Club, The Star of May 6 reported, “More than 700 area residents attended the open house Sunday at the Oneonta Boys Club, and nearly 300 persons were on hand for dedication ceremonies Sunday afternoon in the new gymnasium.”
Among the dignitaries were state Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari, Mayor Albert S. Nader, Oneonta Chamber of Commerce President Harold deGraw, and a former U.S. Olympic coach, Ben Becker.
“Ben Becker, 1960 Olympic boxing coach who paced Cassius Clay through the Olympics said, ‘Carl had a belief, and his belief is now a reality. But I knew Carl, and I know what he wants — this club is not only going to be a Boys Club, it’s going to be a family club.’”
While it was only the beginning for the club, it was the end of the line for another city athletic venue.
“A Hartwick College Navy veteran will retire on May 20 after 20 years of local service,” The Star reported on May 18. “The Fieldhouse, a Navy World War II surplus building, will be torn down to make way for the Edward W. Shineman Chapel House.
“The building, to quote (Hartwick) President Frederick Binder, ‘was resurrected’ from Navy surplus and erected on Oyaron Hill during the spring of 1948.”
Better times were ahead for another outdoor recreational place, as The Star of May 23 reported, “A special citizens planning committee under the chairmanship of W. Clyde Wright, has recently held the latest of a series of meetings designed to plan the future, and complete development of the new YMCA property in West Laurens.
“The property, together with its 12 acre lake, was given to the YMCA by one of Oneonta’s leading citizens and was used last summer for the first time as a Day Camp site which housed four separate day camps, each serving a different age group.
