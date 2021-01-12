Backtracking: In Our Times: Local preparations for the worst in an atomic age began in January 1951

What if an atomic bomb were to fall in our area? What to do?
In January 1951, local students were among those preparing for this grim possibility in world affairs.
Readers of The Oneonta Star learned on Jan. 12, “Oneonta’s first atomic bomb drills in the history of the city were held yesterday afternoon at the high school and Center Street School, under supervision of school authorities.
“Warning buzzers at both schools sounded an alarm of intermittent long and short blasts which sent the students scurrying from their home rooms towards the nearest corridor walls, considered the safest shelters from atomic blasts by civil defense officials.
“The little tots, as well as the high school youngsters, filed in orderly processions towards these corridor walls. There they kneeled as close to a wall as possible and as far away as they could get from any windows and covered their heads with their hands, to shield themselves from any ‘flying missiles.’
“At Center Street School, the kindergarten and grade school children kneeled close to the central corridor walls on the first two floors. Their teachers also knelt with them. Building lights were turned out, in case the electricity system was disrupted by any ‘blast.’” At that time, Center Street was only one building, several years before the addition was added.
“At Oneonta High School,” then found on Academy Street, “the students also walked in orderly processions toward their nearest ‘shelters,’ which were the main corridors on all three floors, the rear of the auditorium and the locker rooms in the gymnasium.
“School officials were highly pleased by the effectiveness of the drills and were satisfied by the seriousness with which the students acted in these drills.” These kinds of drills were being started all across our region at the time.
Not everyone was happy with having the youth drills in general, as The Star reported on Jan. 16, “Assemblyman Paul R. Talbot, in a talk to members of the Richfield Springs local of the Dairymen’s League at its annual meeting declared that efforts of Civil Defense personnel to teach safety measures in an atomic bombing succeed primarily in frightening the children.
“Mr. Talbot said that safety education to minimize the effects of atomic bombing in cities is probably a necessity, but declared that such training in rural school, where an atom bomb would be dropped only by accident, is not only needless, but cruel.
“‘If an atom bomb were dropped by accident on a rural school,’ Mr. Talbot commented, ‘there wouldn’t be any survivors anyway. Getting the children worked up about the possibility of an atom bomb only makes them hysterical to the point of psychoneurosis. I know of one child who heard a talk on the subject and went home and cried all night.’”
Use of a bomb like this was under serious consideration, as Star readers of Jan. 19 found out, “Use of the ‘most effective weapon we have’ — the atom bomb — against Red China was recommended yesterday by Maj. General Emmett (Rosie) O’Donnell, just returned from the Far East Bombing Command.
“‘I think we’d be very effective with the ultimate weapon against Red China,’ said the stocky, straight-from-the-shoulder general.”
Talk of this nature may have been a factor in news from The Star of Jan. 20 as, “Plans for the civil defense of Oneonta speeded up yesterday with the announcement of four separate tasks completed or being completed by the local authorities.
“Chief among the civil defense announcements … was the fact that all ministers in Oneonta will meet at 8 p.m. Monday at local defense headquarters in the Municipal Building with Dr. Edward J. Parish, civil defense chief, to set up an evacuation organization in case of emergency.” City Hall was then found at 242 Main St.
“The churches in Oneonta will be reception centers for evacuees from outside metropolitan or rural areas, Dr. Parish said. Consequently, he said that he and the ministers were getting together to plan methods and treatment for those people who might be evacuated to this city.’”
Additionally, as reported on Jan. 31, “Nurses of Otsego and Delaware Counties are to be mobilized on a voluntary basis and specially trained to care for atomic casualties.
“A civil defense program to that end is being shaped under supervision of Dr. Michael Lipari, state district health officer who is also medical defense director.”
This weekend: Our local life and times in January 1946.
