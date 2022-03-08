Backtracking: In Our Times: Local residents considered ‘modernizing’ their homes in 1957

It’s getting to be the “weekend warrior” do-it-yourself home project time of year again.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve already got a list of projects to hopefully get done during the spring and summer months.
So many were also getting ideas or putting lists together for projects at this time in 1957, and you always knew it was Friday in The Oneonta Star because there was the “Home and Building Page.” It had a lot of project ideas, tips and plenty of advertisements from local businesses to help.
My parents bought a home around this time period in the city’s First Ward, and something tells me Mom was preparing a list of things for Dad to do.
The Star’s weekly page emphasized the “modern home.” Our house was old, so some might consider it a “fixer-upper” to attain this “modern” status.
From the March 1 edition, for example, one emphasis was on the kitchen.
“Modern living and a modern home call for many innovations of the standard dwelling the American public has known for years. But one point neither the architect nor homemaker can deny is that the center of living is still the kitchen.
“And with this in mind, Richard Finley, local home builder, planned the home he has just completed on Garden Street,” near the Oneonta Country Club.
“‘The kitchen is Pullman style,’ Mr. Finley said, ‘and features all knotty pine wood cabinets, stainless steel sink, range and built-in ovens. There are 25 storage areas, either cupboards or drawers, and a lot of soft-lighting to accent the melody green walls and flamingo red inside the cupboards.’”
Another idea for a project was next to this article. It began, “An oversized clothes closet or pantry can be converted into a convenient powder room by installing modern space-saving plumbing fixtures.
“If possible, locate the powder room near the recreation area, so it can be used when entertaining.”
Many older homes had separate areas for dining, and another some might consider the “parlor” or reading room. The March 15 Home and Building Page made another suggestion.
“The pattern of living today, the open floor plan, the living-dining room combination, all contributed to the homemakers’ need for furniture that is interchangeable — furniture constructed to fit into your home.” Adjacent to this article were advertisements from Sears and Bagg’s Furniture, both in Oneonta.
Much like how modern communication involves texting on the smartphone, staying in touch around the house was as important in 1957.
From the March 22 edition came news that, “As much as 20 per cent of the 5,000,000 steps the average homemaker travels each year in her struggles to stay even with her housework can be eliminated by installing a modern intercom system in her home.
“According to studies made by the Webster Electric Co., of Racine, Wis., the average housemaker walks six miles in the performance of those household duties that must be done today. She takes enough steps in a year to hoof her way from Los Angeles to Chicago.
“Units that answer the door enable the homemaker to answer the front door from the kitchen, upstairs bedroom or the basement, call the family scattered throughout the house when dinner’s ready, and relay messages to various corridors of the home will remove a lot of the leg-work out of housework.”
Lastly, my Dad must have read the article in the March 29 edition and just knew to stay out of the way from Mom, as it said, “Home builders and designers may not relish it, but the women of the country are leading them around by the nose.
“For the past decade or more, the lady of the house has been calling the shots and telling just how she wants her new home built. The smart home builder listens, or goes broke.”
It took much longer than a year to get the list done at our home. The modern kitchen, living-dining combo, recreation room, and more. No intercom, however. Our old house was pretty small and between good acoustics and non-verbal language, we could easily communicate. For example, if my older brother was playing his music too loudly in the recreation room, some stomps on the floor from the parents upstairs was the non-verbal cue to lower the music volume. It worked just fine.
This weekend: winter wartime life in northern Otsego County in 1942.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.