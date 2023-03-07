Terrorism on the home front and news coverage of this and other topics became part of our local life and times during March 1993.
Readers of the March 1 edition of The Daily Star found out, “The FBI confirmed Sunday that a bomb caused the explosion at the World Trade Center, and speculation on possible suspects ranged from militants from the former Yugoslavia to foreign drug dealers.” The bombing occurred on Feb. 26.
An investigation began and it was soon learned that there were seven conspirators in the bombing, said to be Islamic fundamentalists. The FBI said Middle Eastern terrorism had arrived on American soil.
Before any of the suspects were arrested, The Star of March 1 also reported, “Friday’s bombing…could be just the beginning of a new trend in urban violence for the 1990s in the United States.
“The blast that rocked the 110-story twin towers killed five and injured thousands and may add explosives to the weapon list in urban America, said John Lindell, a political science professor at Hartwick College.
“‘I don’t know why we’ve escaped it,’ Lindell said. ‘When you look at London and Belfast and Paris and Beirut, why not New York, why not Washington? We’ve been very lucky so far.’”
One local couple could be considered lucky, as they were visiting New York City that day.
The Star of March 5 told of how Gil and Marie Dravland of Edmeston were on a holiday in Manhattan. They were there to take in a Broadway show and to visit Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. Before going to the island, they decided to pick up tickets to the show, and were able to do so at the World Trade Center.
The couple heard the boom, but was able to get their Broadway show tickets just before security arrived to tell the ticket seller to shut down. People were starting to file out of the tower closest to the parking garage where the bomb went off.
Back in Edmeston a few days later, Marie Dravland told The Star, “We figure we were very lucky. I guess it just wasn’t our time. But I’m sure we’ll go back again.”
The Dravlands weren’t alone in their luck. The Star of March 6 reported, “It was just lucky that Jennifer Duffy and several of her co-workers were sitting around, talking in their office at the World Trade Center…when a bomb blast shook the tower.” Duffy was in Oneonta a few days later, visiting her parents.
Duffy worked at a small company on the 32nd floor of one of the towers. “For some reason, Duffy had told a friend not to go run an errand at 12:15 p.m. For some reason, no one panicked in the dark stairwell as Duffy and a friend tried to get out of the building.
“‘It was definitely an experience,’ she said. ‘One I don’t think I’ll ever forget.’”
Area residents were following news on TV that month for this developing story, but for others as well, local and national, and much less serious in nature.
We’re talking grass roots local, as The Star of March 2 reported, “Six students at Charlotte Valley Central School will make their television debut at 5 p.m. today when the first episode of KNN news airs on cable channel 36.
“KNN or Kids News Network, was started by the Davenport youths in an effort to give children from schools throughout the Oneonta NewChannels viewing area a weekly forum for their views, said Bill Heath, the show’s producer and father of some of the participants.
“The 28-minute show includes a report on the week’s top 10 music hits, a feature on the art of mall walking, a story on a 15-month old Sidney baby who has cancer and interviews with Davenport community members.”
Although it wasn’t student run, Delhi had the same idea in mind, as The Star of March 6 reported, “A monthly calendar of events called ‘Around Delhi’ is just one of the new programs shown regularly on NewChannels Cable Channel 26.” Spectrum now operates what was formerly Time Warner and NewChannels.
“Produced by the Delhi Chamber of Commerce, ‘Around Delhi’ takes a look at upcoming events and offers interviews with people involved with the month’s key happenings, said Ray Pucci, chamber president.”
This weekend, a bank “holiday” in Cooperstown in 1933.
