Backtracking: In Our Times: Local residents reacted to President Nixon’s 1972 ‘peace journeys’

Americans, including local residents, were growing increasingly tired of the Vietnam War in 1972.
So just the idea of a peace plan proposed by President Richard M. Nixon seemed welcome by many.
As readers of The Oneonta Star of Jan. 27 learned, “The peace proposal unveiled by President Nixon Tuesday was greeted by Star area residents as a major move to end the war in Vietnam.
“The plan, which called for a withdrawal of American troops to coincide with the release of American prisoners of war and new elections, including representatives of the North, was broadcast to the country by the President, only after he felt little progress was being made in secret negotiations.
“‘I’m glad the President said what he did,’ said Leonard Ryndes of Union Street, since it shows the whole world the American peace points.
“A more cynical view was taken by James Lambros of Oneonta who felt ‘the whole thing was still a lot of big business.’
“Tuesday’s message received strong support from Clifford Anderson, commander of the World War I Veterans Post in Oneonta.
“‘If I had my way,’ he said, ‘I’d give the Viet Cong several big bombs.’
“He said Nixon has bent over backwards to make concessions to the North Vietnamese but they want to be the ‘king pins over there’ and have not really tried to make peace.”
Better international relations didn’t end there, as the Star in early February reported, “President Nixon’s forthcoming trip to Communist China signals a change in the pattern of international relations that could affect the world for years to come.
“That is the opinion of Dr. Ignatius Tsao, professor of political science at Oneonta State, who spoke to the Oneonta Rotary Club yesterday.
“His trip signals an era when ‘rigid ideology is no more an insurmountable barrier to friendly cooperation between countries of different, even opposing social and political systems,’ Dr. Tsao said.
Local reaction to the China trip was generally positive. Ken Williams of Maryland RD 1 told The Star on Feb. 21 “if Nixon and the Communists can solve their problems over conference talks, ‘that’s better than using guns.’ He pointed out that President Nixon is trying to provide world peace through his travels, not only to China but to Moscow.”
The Russia trip by President Nixon was coming up shortly and had particular interest to Oneontans.
Star readers of May 27 found out, “Rumors in Moscow whispered the President of the United States was going to enter the Communist capital through the Spasskaya Gate, and among those waiting to see him pass was Hartwick Professor Boris Svrakov and his wife Johanna.”
As it turned out, Nixon came through another gate, but Svrakov noted large numbers of Russian people were there to greet him. Svrakov said Russians were eager for peace.
“Svrakov and his wife led a party of 18 Hartwick students through the Soviet Union as part of the college’s intense language program.”
Following the Russian visit, The Star of May 31 reported, “The United States and its North Atlantic allies laid down the line Tuesday for new talks with the Soviet Union following President Nixon’s agreements in Moscow.”
Those negotiations included reduction of troops and weapons in Europe.
On his way home Nixon made a stop in the Middle East and as The Star reported, “An estimated half-million Iranians gave President Nixon a tumultuous welcome here (Tehran) … and he pledged to their leader that the United States would not forget its friend in forming new relations with Communist powers.”
Not long following the trip, re-escalation of fighting came in North Vietnam. In years to come, the United States found out that peace wasn’t easily attainable, despite the efforts made in 1972.
This weekend, our local life and times during May 1932.
