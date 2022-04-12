Backtracking: In Our Times::Local television efforts were well intended but never highly successful

Television was becoming “all the rage” locally and nationally during the early 1950s.
In Oneonta, residents were purchasing television sets and installing big antennas on their homes.
Reception of regional TV stations was a challenge in a city with hills, as the antennas could pick up signals from Binghamton, Utica or Schenectady, sometimes depending in what part of the city you lived. The formation of cable television changed that, through Oneonta Video Co. in 1954. At the start, only five channels were offered.
Prior to Oneonta Video, thoughts of a television station in the city were considered in 1952.
Readers of The Oneonta Star of April 14 learned, “Federal Communications Commission yesterday allocated channel 62 to Oneonta, when the commission announced the lifting of (a) television channel freeze.
“Channel 62 is an ultra-high frequency band. It will be the only channel open for which companies in the Oneonta area may apply for permission to build a television broadcasting station.”
Apparently, no one was knocking down the FCC doors to submit applications for a station. The Star of Sept. 26, 1961 reported, “Construction of a full-fledged, locally-operated television station in Oneonta hinges on a decision to be made by the Federal Communications Commission in Washington.
“William J. Calsam of Oneonta has petitioned the FCC to shift UHF television channel 15 to Oneonta from Rochester.
“Under the ‘rulemaking’ proposed by Mr. Calsam, Rochester would get UHF channel 62 instead.” Calsam was the general manager of the Oneonta Video Co. operation at the time.
The Channel 15 proposal was granted, but not much followed in terms of a television station. It wasn’t until 1967 when local residents heard any news of a station. Around that time, a company of stockholders formed, named Susquehanna Broadcasting Inc., with a plan was to make the station an affiliate of the American Broadcasting Company (ABC). The Star reported on Jan. 6 how it was being delayed because of some concerns by a Binghamton ABC affiliate, WBJA (now WIVT), which covered a good portion of our region at that time.
By Dec. 7, 1967, The Star reported how local television was looming for Oneonta and vicinity, but not originating here. It was referring to the formation of WSKG-TV, to become an educational station for area school classrooms.
Truly local television continued to be on hold, and took a downward turn when The Star reported on July 5, 1969 how, “Susquehanna Broadcasting Inc. of Oneonta has called off plans to build a television station on Southside following a survey that showed demand too scant to warrant the expenditure.” They said it wouldn’t be “economically feasible.”
Despite Susquehanna’s withdrawal, local television programming efforts were still explored. In the early 1970s, an attempt was launched by Oneonta Video Co.
As reported in The Star of Dec. 2, 1972, “At the present time there is some local television being produced in Oneonta and these shows are seen via the cables of Oneonta Video.” Some may remember it as simply “CV-5.”
“WGNR has a six-month lease agreement with Oneonta Video to air some programs … but according to William Van Nuys, manager of the cable company, this has been conducted on an experimental basis.” The story’s headline cast doubt on the future of the effort.
The Star reported on March 8, 1974 that, “CV-5, Oneonta’s cable television operation has been dissolved to form a corporate station investing ‘between six and eight local businessmen,’ CV-5 owner and operator Mel Farmer said yesterday.” The operation was renamed OKTV, short for Oneonta-Klipnockie Television.
It was reported on Dec. 19, 1974, “Oneonta’s Channel 5 cable television station will go off the air.”
The next chapter to provide local television came in the early 1980s. The Star of April 6, 1981 reported, “Walter Rasmussen is banking on a new federal rule to help him turn a 10-year dream into a full-color, video reality.”
After a very long process of licensing with the FCC, the operation came to be in 1989, utilizing Channel 15 and a place on the local cable company under names such as Newchannels, Time Warner and Spectrum. The station was known as WISF-TV.
Through moderately successful and having lean times, Rasmussen kept the company (Rastus) going until the end of 2017. In December, Rasmussen was informed that unless he provided a $40,000 digital hookup, at a time when all television was going digital, his station would be removed from the cable lineup. A Spectrum attorney told Rasmussen without the upgrade, the retransmission would cease on or before Jan. 1, 2018. Rasmussen opted not to renew the license or invest the large sum into a small operation.
This weekend, the local life and times in northern Otsego County in April 1937.
