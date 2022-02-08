Backtracking: In Our Times: Local tragedy in 1997 brought out the best to help those in need

Oneonta was struck by tragedy 25 years ago this month.
Weeks following, the area reacted with support and acts of kindness.
Early in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1997, fire broke out and ravaged 15 Grand St., a building housing 12 apartments.
“Two toddlers were killed and two relatives suffered burn and smoke injuries,” The Daily Star reported the next day. The two children, Ariel Ann Parkes and Dustin J. Parkes, ages 1 and 3 respectively, were staying overnight in the apartment of an aunt, where the fire broke out after 5 a.m. They died from carbon monoxide, or smoke inhalation.
Other tenants, nearly 30 in all, including some students from the State University College at Oneonta, escaped the building with few belongings.
It was later learned that one of the Parkes’ surviving siblings started the blaze, as authorities said the child was playing with a lighter.
As The Star reported in days after the fire, the parents, Debra and Jerry Parkes of Franklin, were experiencing great anguish from their loss.
Local residents were touched by the tragedy and began acting in support of the family and other tenants within days.
“On Saturday, it will be time to start healing,” The Star reported on Friday, Feb. 14.
“‘It really is a community issue, not a family issue,’ said Capt. Gary Klenk of the Salvation Army in Oneonta. ‘The community needs to heal as well as the Parkes.’
“The Parkes family … will be holding an open house at 2 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Salvation Army and the Otsego County chapter of the American Red Cross. The event will be at the Salvation Army on River Street.”
Likewise in the same Star edition came news that the 12 SUNY Oneonta students were also being assisted.
Chava Dean, a sophomore anthropology major, was one of the residents of 15 Grand St. and said support had come in many forms. The college put Dean and a few others up temporarily at Morris Conference Center. One of Dean’s co-workers at Hunt Union, a student Dean barely knew, sent over a bag of clothing and $10.
“The school’s philosophy department has collected money. The Student Senate is planning to give a $100 check to each of the 12 SUCO students displaced by the fire,” The Star continued. This was only a small example of the help given. Dean was amazed by the overall community support.
“‘When you’re in college you’re not really in touch with the town people, that they’re out there and they care. I’ve never seen anything like this and I didn’t know how the community got together like this. My friend from the city (New York) said she’s never seen support like this.’”
The Daily Star, in connection with the Red Cross, challenged readers and the community to raise $10,000 to help disaster relief from the fire. The Star opened the drive with a contribution of $300 and would be seeking contributions for the next 30 days.
However, Star readers of Feb. 21 found out, “What was expected to take a month happened in less than a week.” In just a few days, the collection had already surpassed $11,000, so a revised goal was raised to $20,000.
More than 100 gathered on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Bookhout Funeral Home to remember Ariel and Dustin Parkes.
Help from the community continued for weeks afterward, both for the Red Cross and aid to the displaced college students.
For example, the Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club donated proceeds from a skeet-shooting event. The band Lazy T raised money with a performance at the Holiday Inn. The Rev. Mel Farmer said $600 was raised during his weekly two-hour radio show Sunday on WDOS.
Students from SUNY Oneonta’s nearby hilltop campus, Hartwick College, also stepped in to help. As The Star reported March 4, “The Agora at Hartwick College turned into a giant pizza parlor as students and members of the community teamed up for the benefit.
“Pizza slices, donated by the Italian Kitchen, Sal’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Mama Nina’s, Gino & Joe Pizza, Perrucci’s, Alfresco’s Italian Bistro, Tino’s Pizza and Ruffino’s Pizzeria, were sold for 50 cents a piece. Coca Cola donated 15 cases of soda, and cans were also available for 50 cents.”
Through it all, Oneonta showed what it could do to help those in need at a difficult time.
This weekend: The area’s business beat in February 1922.
