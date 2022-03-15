Backtracking: In Our Times: Low-rent and elderly housing efforts were stepped up in Oneonta in 1967

Some big changes in housing in the city of Oneonta were taking place during March 1967.
With both city colleges growing at a rapid pace, many students were seeking housing off-campus. Oneonta was also gearing up for a major urban renewal project, and knew that several homeowners and renters would eventually be displaced by the demolition and re-construction.
Early efforts were also underway for what we know today by the work of the city’s Code Enforcement office.
As The Oneonta Star reported on March 6, “Mayor Albert S. Nader plans to appoint a Public Housing Committee when the Common Council convenes Tuesday night for the first March meeting.
“Nader said Sunday the committee — enjoined to expedite public housing for the elderly and low income families of the city — will be made of the same individuals he plans later to nominate as the city’s Public Housing Agency.”
The mayor named Msgr. Joseph Conway, the Rev. Reginald Watson, Dr. Howard Berkowitz, Miss Edna Tripp and Mrs. Lee Guenette to the committee, later to be known as the Oneonta Housing Authority.
Star readers of March 15 found out, “Federally subsidized public housing for the displaced low-income elderly, the low income general public, or middle income groups is available for Oneonta under practically complete control, Edward Schwartzberg of the Housing Assistance Administration told official Oneonta Tuesday night.
“Schwartzberg … told members of the committee, the Urban Renewal Agency, the Common Council, the Capital Budget and Planning Commission … the city’s willingness to move on housing will assuredly get the city’s Urban Renewal program off dead center.
“Federal Urban Renewal officials halted processing of the city’s Urban Renewal application sometime ago because federal authorities said the city did not have sufficient housing to accommodate families to be displaced by the Urban Renewal program.”
One of the first results of the new housing program in Oneonta was reported in the Dec. 6 edition of The Star, as “Oneonta’s Common Council agreed on a site for low-rent subsidized housing for the elderly.
“Council members … passed a motion by a 4-2 vote, to accept a site in the Sixth Ward in the area of the old Mitchell Street School.
“The high-rise project with 100 units will be erected at a cost of $150,000. The entire cost will be paid for by the federal government.” Construction was still a few years away, and the high rise went on to become today’s Nader Towers.
In the private sector meanwhile, The Star reported on March 18, “The housing situation in Oneonta brightened Friday with the disclosure that plans are afoot to build a 36-unit, $225,000 addition to the Campus Heights apartments complex on the hill overlooking State University College, Oneonta.” We know the complex today as the Wood Ridge Apartments on Blodgett Drive.
A trio of local developers had built the original units in 1966. The city annexed the land in that immediate area from the town of Oneonta.
While new housing was in the works in both sectors, other news about existing housing in the city was being made.
“Oneonta will begin a crackdown on violations of the city’s multiple dwelling ordinance,” The Star reported on March 16.
“A committee of two was appointed Tuesday night at the Public Safety Board meeting that includes city engineer Otto Mald and fire chief Kenneth Hooks.
“Mald said Wednesday that he is in the process of establishing addresses of multiple dwelling units in the city.
“One alleged violation of the ordinance has resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man. The fire at 15 Main St. on March 5 killed John Strauss.
“At the March 7 meeting of the Common Council third ward alderman James Lettis pointed out that the building … was in violation of the law requiring outdoor fire escapes.
“Mald and Hooks will investigate all multiple dwelling units in the city and make a report to the Safety Board.”
This weekend: A new college deal was reached for Oneonta in 1927.
