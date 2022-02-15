A railroad mishap in Milford, better access to Cooperstown from Interstate 88, a little-known American Revolution hero getting credit and few fans of a drinking age boost.
These were all part of our local life and times in February 1982.
VANDALS DERAIL BOXCARS IN MILFORD
Residents about a mile north of the village of Milford were startled by a loud crashing sound on Feb. 1, according to The Daily Star.
“Vandalism is believed to have been the cause of a 10-car derailment and about $50,000 damage early Monday on the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad,” it was reported the next day.
“The empty boxcars were among 90 cars from the St. Lawrence Railroad that have been parked for several months on C&CV tracks.” It was believed vandals released air brakes to set the cars loose.
According to William Lloyd, vice president of operations for C&CV, “At least 40 cars were cut loose north of where the accident happened. They rolled at least a half mile and were probably going 10 to 20 miles an hour when they hit another line of cars.”
These large, 60,000-pound cars spilled over both sides of the raised bed. In addition to the mess to clean up, extensive track damage was caused.
SAVING EXTRA TIME TO GET TO THE COUNTY SEAT
“State officials are planning to build an interchange on Interstate 88 to connect with Route 28 in Colliersville starting in 1984,” Star readers learned on Feb. 6.
“The $5 million interchange will connect with Route 28 between Goodyear Lake and Route 7,” according to state Department of Transportation officials. The Emmons exit was the connection to Route 28 at the time.
“The project involves building two bridges, one over the Delaware and Hudson Railway tracks and another spanning the Susquehanna River, and a road to connect with the Colliersville exit on I-88.”
YOUNG SCHOLAR STUDIED LOCAL HERO
“Owen Kennedy, a little known historian, has produced evidence that a colonial militia captain by the name of Abner Adams was somehow overlooked when America settled on Gen. George Washington as its patriarch,” The Star reported on Feb. 8.
“In his first work on the American Revolution, Kennedy theorizes that Adams — later to become the Town of Hartwick’s first commissioner of highways — distinguished himself in battle and probably passed up a bid for the presidency out of loyalty to his former commander.”
At the time, Kennedy was 8 years old, a student at St. Mary’s School in Oneonta. His home was in the Pleasant Valley area outside of Hartwick, near the grave of Abner Adams. Kennedy’s curiosity was piqued on a bike ride near the grave one day, and he wanted to learn more about Adams.
The Star continued, “The records show Adams drove the British back at Lexington and Concord, saw the whites of their eyes at Bunker Hill, was taken prisoner in the fighting in New York City, and escaped to become one of the first 30 settlers in Hartwick.
“Kennedy goes on to claim that Washington was probably chosen for president over Adams because Adams didn’t want the job. ‘Everybody really liked George Washington. Abner probably wanted him too,’” Kennedy said.
RAISE IN DRINKING AGE PROPOSAL GETS CHILLY RESPONSE
“Few college students are about to toast Gov. Hugh Carey’s proposal to raise the state’s legal drinking age from 18 to 19, and neither are bar owners or police,” The Star reported on Feb. 11.
“Six out of 10 college students, polled Wednesday night in Oneonta, opposed the change even though a majority of them were 19 or older. Bar owners and police added their own objections, claiming the change would be of little value.
In unveiling the proposal, Carey said in Albany, “Experts indicate that raising the drinking age one year would result in a major reduction in motor vehicle fatalities and injuries among 18-year-olds.”
The Star reported, however, “Oneonta police officer Gary Loucks said Carey’s proposal doesn’t go far enough to solve any problems and should only be considered as a last alternative.
“‘If they want to raise it, they should raise it to 21. Twenty or 21, when you’re going to be a college senior. I think you’re going to be a little more mature. Freshmen go wild.’”
The proposal was accepted overall and the age moved to 19 in December 1982.
This weekend: local entertainment and culture in February 1932.
