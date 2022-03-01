Backtracking: In Our Times: March 1952 was an active month locally

Living frugally, groundbreaking for a church, a local man in Korea, and entertainment in education were all newsworthy happenings locally during the month of March 1952.
Classroom “smarts” is one thing, but there’s never any harm in learning by doing, and that became one part of life for local college students that month.
“Learning to live in ‘gracious easy style’ on $10 a week is not easy,” The Oneonta Star reported on March 14, “but it is being done by home economic senior students of Oneonta State Teachers College,” known today as Human Ecology at SUNY Oneonta.
“As part of their graduation requirements, the girls are living, in groups, at a ‘home management house’ for six weeks, wherein they are putting into practice what they have been taught for the past three and one-half years.
“The college recently rented the two-story, 10-room house at 16 Ford Ave. as a place, away from the college, where home economic students could ‘live’ home management, where they could actually plan and direct for themselves their daily lives on a 24-hour basis.
“‘Here at the home, the girls are learning to be homemakers, instead of housekeepers,’ Miss Coral K. Morris, home management director, said. ‘It helps them decide what their goals are to be when they finally settle down, it aids their philosophy of life.’”
Along with that house came news of a new house of worship in Oneonta’s West End.
Star readers of March 8 found out, “A large bulldozer biting chunks from the intersection of Winney Hill Road and North Street in West End today officially marks the birth of a new Oneonta church — the West End Community Baptist — which is to be erected at an estimated cost of $13,000.
“The price of the proposed structure, however, reflects only costs of materials as all labor will be voluntarily supplied by male parishioners of the new congregation.
“At 12:30 p.m. yesterday, a small group of West End residents watched solemnly as a simple ground-breaking ceremony was performed at the site.”
No exact time for completion was given, but work would “roll along as fast as possible.”
Snowflakes were seen at the groundbreaking, but the cold was negligible in comparison with where another Oneontan was overseas at the time.
As The Star reported on March 17, “From the famous ‘Gypsies’ who fly air evacuees out of the ‘Frozen Hell’ of Korea comes a first hand report to Oneontans on what happens to the blood they give.
“The report is contained in an issue of ‘The Airlift Times,’ telling of the exploits of the fabulous 21st Troop Carrier Squadron, and in photos sent back by an Oneonta in that squadron, 1st Lt. Frank Foster Sherman.”
The report told of risks the squadron makes with each airlift to take wounded soldiers to safety. It also told of the importance of the need for donated blood for hospitals the men are taken to. The story ended promoting a Red Cross blood drive the next day.
Local schools weren’t only serving up education to our future young Americans that month. They also became venues for entertainment.
According to The Star of March 11, “Several hundred Oneonta school children and a substantial number of adults yesterday crowded into the Junior High School gymnasium to see the James Cole Indoor Circus, playing here under the auspices of the Junior High School Student Council.” The school was then located on Academy Street.
“Circus Proprietor James Cole, presenting the trained pony act, told the crowd that Sunday night was the first time one of his ponies ever spent the night in jail.
“The Shetland somehow escaped from the trailer late Sunday and was found … wandering about the lawn of Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Scanlon. It was taken to police headquarters … and was not claimed until … Donald Morris of the circus staff discovered it was missing.”
A few days later more school entertainment continued next door at Oneonta High School, as reported on March 21.
“Rib-tickling antics of Donald Spence and Joseph Ranieri, billed as a comedy team, Wednesday, copped first prize of $5 for the two funnymen in a talent contest sponsored by the Oneonta High School Varsity ‘O’ Club.”
Before an audience of 600 in the school auditorium, the duo was proclaimed winners by the amount of applause received.
This weekend: Fires ravaged Delaware County during the winter of 1922.
