Many likely recall a humorous meme seen on social media back around Valentine’s Day.
Essentially the meme suggested how saying “I Love You” in a Valentine gift was through buying a carton of eggs.
Egg prices were high and have since moderated, but it was a similar situation to what was going on locally 50 years ago with inflation.
In April 1973 the food of interest was meat. Prices were skyrocketing and consumers wanted to attempt to get even at producers, somehow.
At the end of March that year, President Nixon had put a price freeze on meat, but prices were so high the consumers decided to participate in a meat boycott in the early part of April.
Readers of The Oneonta Star’s March 31, 1973 edition found out, “Area meat packers and butchers feel President Nixon’s ceiling on meat prices should have been extended to cover the farmer’s profit and other groceries and consumer items.
“William Dobler of Dobler’s Country Store, Mount Vision said, ‘No one makes such a stink when the price of a car goes up $200 a year. Shoes, pants, everything has been going up. But they’re taking it out on the farmer. and unless the freeze goes all the way down the line, it is not fair to single out the retailer or wholesaler.’
“He noted that there is no freeze on the amount of money a rancher or farmer can ask for his cattle. And, he noted the cost of a piece of farm machinery may go up $200 or $300 and the farmer will in turn have to ask more for his meat or go out of business.
“Stanley M. Fedson of Greendell Packing Corp. of Prattsville feels the meat prices would have lessened by themselves if Nixon had not intervened.
“Now prices are going to stay at the highest level possible for as long as possible, he said.”
The Star that same day said Oneonta area residents would join in the boycott in early April.
“Mrs. Charles Homan of Harmon Avenue did not buy any meat for the next week. ‘If anything helps, I’ll try it.’
“And there was one man who lives on Church Street who indicated the boycott meant nothing to him. He said he likes steak and can afford it.” Area restaurants specializing in steak, such as Christopher’s on Oneonta’s Southside, had no shortages for their diners. Christopher’s was found where a car wash is currently under construction.
As reported in the Star of April 2, “While many Oneontans say they’re going to cooperate with the nationwide … boycott now underway, organized manifestations are still invisible locally.
“A meeting was called for the SUCO campus to discuss the boycott last night, but only eight people showed up.”
An update seen in the April 6 edition showed, “Most Oneonta area retailers claim the week-long boycott of meat is having very little effect on their sales.”
Opposition to the boycott was also heard, as The Star reported on April 3, “The Otsego County Farm Bureau Board of Directors went on record last night in opposition to the housewives’ boycott of meat.
“But according to Farm Bureau president Peter Huntington of Cooperstown, the question of withholding from market beef, pork or lamb as a concerted action was not discussed.
“Huntington was asked whether the boycott will succeed in reducing the price of meat products and the answer was ‘no.’
“‘The net result will be higher prices,’ he said. ‘The boycott will not bring down the price … it will only result in shortages.’”
Interestingly, as the boycott went on locally, The Star of April 3 reported on an alternative to meat was starting to do well in our area.
It was a story about the Oneonta Springs Trout Hatchery, on Evening Inn Road. It was operated by Robert Fleischer, 29 at the time, who had been doing this as a hobby since high school.
“His set-up today is far different, encompassing a series of six, hand-built cement lined tanks, each holding 1,100 trout ranging in size from 4 to 8 inches.” As the trout matured, they were released in ponds and streams across the region.
“He hopes with the planned tripling of the capacity of his operation this summer, he will soon reach the break-even point (of profitability). Right now his capacity isn’t great enough, only about 120,000 fish in all stages of development.”
This weekend, a distant canal company changed the landscape of the Oneonta area, 200 years ago.
