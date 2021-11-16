Backtracking: In Our Times: National championship was reward for missing Thanksgiving at home in 2003

Normally, students at college enjoy a Thanksgiving break, away from campus before finals and the end of the semester.
In 2003, some women students didn’t get that break at the State University College at Oneonta. It wasn’t because of issues of health or transportation.
It was an opportunity at greatness, to be the best in Division III soccer, and not just in New York state.
Throughout the fall, success bred success for the SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer team. By November, the squad could already boast that its season had been the most successful ever for women’s soccer at the school.
But as The Daily Star reported on Nov. 22, “If the year is to continue, the Red Dragons must do something nobody else in NCAA Division III soccer has so far — beat Scranton.
The University of Scranton was undefeated going into the NCAA tournament. Oneonta had easily qualified to also be in the tournament, having only suffered one defeat and some ties all season. Oneonta was fortunate in that it got to host Scranton the weekend before the Thanksgiving break.
As The Star of Nov. 24 reported, “Brooke Davis has found the back of the net more than 150 times as a high school and collegiate player.
“No goal was bigger than Saturday’s.
“Stamford graduate Davis scored on a breakaway early in the second overtime to lift the Oneonta State women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over … Scranton.”
That meant Oneonta advanced to the NCAA Division III final four, one that they’d play host to the next weekend — during Thanksgiving break.
As Star readers found out the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, “Stamford graduate Brooke Davis is to ‘blame’ for keeping her teammates away from home for the holidays.”
There likely was little to complain about, being so close to achieving greatness. Nevertheless, while the team stayed in Oneonta to practice for the weekend games, Davis’ family played host to a Thanksgiving team dinner with the trimmings on Thursday at the Creekside Café in Grand Gorge.
“Stamford athletic director, Marilyn Ballard, Davis’ mother, threw the Thanksgiving feast.
“‘I knew the girls wouldn’t be home for Thanksgiving and I thought they needed it,’ Ballard said. ‘They need to be around each other. They’ve given me and my family a tremendous amount of joy watching them play.’”
The feast got the team ready for Friday practice, and on a mission in the Saturday/Sunday tournament.
Standing in the way of a national championship was three-time national champion The College of New Jersey. Oneonta knew the team well. In fact, back on Sept. 13, Oneonta handed its opponent a 2-1 defeat, which coach Tracey Ranieri called the “greatest victory of my career,” as Oneonta snapped New Jersey’s 43-game regular season unbeaten streak.
Could the team do it again?
Indeed the women could. Star readers of Dec. 1 learned, “From this day forward, she ought to be known as Big Game Brooke.
“Oneonta State junior Brooke Davis scored with 10 minutes left in regulation Saturday to lift her team to a 2-1 victory over The College of New Jersey.”
For the grand finale on Sunday, the game proved to be a team effort.
The Star on Monday continued, “Oneonta State steamrolled the University of Chicago with momentum Sunday, winning the city’s first national college championship since 1977 with a 2-1 women’s soccer victory at Red Dragon Field.
“After tying the score with 29 seconds left in regulation … Oneonta State won … when senior midfielder Sanada Mujanovic crossed a ball inside the far post 2 minutes and 54 seconds into overtime.”
The crowd was reported at 811, far from what would be the attendance if school was in session, but the noise following the winning goal was nothing short of a roar.
Celebrations soon began and in the days to come. Ranieri told The State Times, “This has been a very special team for me. The team kept its focus all year on its goal and now they know the feeling about being the best.”
Ranieri had coached the women’s team from 1991 and continued until 2006. She was named the college’s athletic director in 2007 and retired in 2021.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
