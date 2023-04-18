For Cooperstown, it was the end of the Newberry’s era and the expansion of a gourmet coffee era downtown.
This and other developments made up Cooperstown’s business beat during April 1998.
As The Daily Star reported on April 3, “Betty Armstrong had worked for Newberry’s for 40 years. ‘Two years from retirement,’ she said. That all ended in September, when the Main Street variety store went out of business.
“‘I felt devastated,’ she said.
“This morning at 9:30 in the same location, selling many of the same things, Armstrong and nine of her co-workers from Newberry’s will help open the Cooperstown General Store.
“‘It sure does feel good to get the clan back together,’ Armstrong said.
“Ron Jex, manager of Cooperstown General Store and of the former Newberry’s manager, said many of his old employees called him when Fran Phelps, the General Store owner, announced Feb. 17 he would open the business.
“The fact that Newberry’s was a Main Street fixture for more than four decades and the next door neighbor to the National Baseball Hall of Fame caused a lot of handwringing when it closed. Phelps, a Sidney entrepreneur and 20-year veteran of retail business, said the word of mouth he’s received is that folks are glad this kind of business has returned.” The store closed in 2017. The floor space is now part of the Hall of Fame.
While shopping or touring in downtown Cooperstown, it was becoming a cinch to find a good cup of coffee to enjoy.
Star readers of April 4 found out, “Rick Bird boasts that Danny’s Main Street Market started the gourmet coffee bandwagon here in 1991. When he closed for a four-month hiatus in January, it kept rolling.
“He re-opened this past week and hopped back on.
“‘The saying is in New York City people won’t walk a block for coffee,’ Bird said. ‘Here, you’ve got two blocks and all this coffee.’
“Enough beans to brew the lake. It’s hard to measure consumption, per capita or per cappuccino, but a census of Cooperstown’s coffee cantinas would perk up Juan Valdes’ ears.
“There’s Danny’s with 30 to 40 varieties bought by the cup or pound; The Bullpen, which opened Feb. 12 and joined the gourmet fray with the Green Mountain Blend; Schneider’s Bakery, because you can’t have a doughnut without something to dunk it in; Stagecoach Coffee, which buys from the country of origin and roasts them in house; plus T.J.’s, Cooperstown Diner, the Short Stop and Doubleday Café.”
Meanwhile, going-going-gone was a practice in the village where many a business would “hawk” their product to visitors in the business area.
As The Star reported April 23, “Cooperstown board of trustees wrote the practice out of its books Monday night after no comment during a public hearing. Where two restaurants were permitted to hand menus to passers-by last tourist season, no more will.
“Mayor Wendell Tripp said the law change promotes fairness in advertising methods and ensures the business district will remain attractive.
“‘Many (merchants) said they don’t want it, but if some do it, to compete properly they have to, too,’ Tripp said. ‘If there are one or two hawking, it’s a big disadvantage to (those businesses), but if everybody who could hawk hawked, it would create clutter and make downtown unattractive.’
“An informational kiosk at Pioneer Park, which has been under construction since Friday is meant to replace both hawking and sandwich boards. Merchants can provide the kiosk with literature about their business for visitors.” The kiosk was set to open in mid-May.
This weekend, it was "down with war" in April 1938.
