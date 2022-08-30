Among other news, it was a semester of firsts at the State University College at Oneonta in the fall of 1972.
One of the firsts was reported in The Oneonta Star of Aug. 22 as, “Large masses of collegians will begin arriving in Oneonta before Labor Day this year to start the new school year.
“In-coming freshmen at Oneonta State are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, September 3 — the day before Labor Day.
“The rest of the student body must be here by the day after Labor Day, when registration begins.
“The early arrival — at least a week earlier than SUCO students have traditionally returned in the past — has a definite purpose.
“The Oneonta State calendar has been changed so the fall semester, including final examinations, will be completed before Christmas.
“In the past, students returned from Christmas vacations to be faced with finals in mid-January.”
With a new fall calendar, students returned to some new building openings. As The Star reported Aug. 30, “The new SUCO dormitory and dining hall complex along Ravine Parkway is slated to open September 3 when the students arrive at the college for the fall semester.” We know this complex today as Hulbert Hall, although it opened without a name.
“However, the building is not yet completely finished and there is a possibility all will not be in readiness.
“Delayed by a five-week painters strike, the contractor Murray Walters of Binghamton is still rushing to put the finishing touches on the building.
“The dorm, which is divided into three wings, has a capacity to sleep 425 students.”
The student newspaper, State Times, had a review of the new dorm in the Sept. 19 edition which said, “Less pleasing to the eye is the exterior of the building. The sprawling arrangement of cement block looks a bit out of place among SUCO’s red brick potpourri of up and down buildings. Its prison-like appearance has earned it the nickname, ‘Attica.’”
New to all incoming and most returning students that fall was the Hunt Student Union. The building had had a “light opening” during the summer session.
The State Times of Sept. 12 reported, “On June twenty-ninth, a group called Muskrat Ramblers performed on the patio of the newly opened College Union. There was no particular significance to this event, socially speaking, but it did resemble for many of us the coup de grace of the year, a certain touch of relief seemed to replace the tension which had transported many of us from September to June.” The tension, as many will recall, came from campus unrest during the Vietnam War protests in Oneonta.
The new academic year had plenty of reminders of the tumultuous spring semester, as students read in the same edition of the State Times, “Thirteen people arrested during anti-war demonstrations aimed at the Armed Forces recruiter on Dietz Street last May 15th, were convicted on charges of disorderly conduct in Oneonta city court on Tuesday night. In the absence of a jury, Judge Frank Getman handed down the ‘guilty’ verdict after almost eleven hours of testimony that day.” Fines ranged from $100 to $250.
In addition to nationwide campus unrest, politics was also a hot topic in 1972. One of the first guest speakers and use of the Hunt Union Ballroom came on a visit by the Hon. Shirley Chisholm, the first black Congresswoman in the United States. According to the State Times of Oct. 3, Chisholm, “…does not confine herself to the problems of the black American. Her hour-long lecture also encompassed such diverse issues as Viet Nam, corruption in politics, busing, the American Indian and women’s liberation.”
Also early in the fall semester, students began following the campus concert season. Leading off in early September was an up and coming band from the Boston area — the J. Geils Band.
