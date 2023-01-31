Both Oneonta institutions of higher learning were seeing and experiencing new developments during the early months of 1968.
Unlike today, where regional colleges and universities have seen enrollment declines and even closure, such as Cazenovia College, there was no such trouble 55 years ago.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Jan. 22, “A record total of more than 905 degrees will be awarded in June when the State University College at Oneonta graduates its 1968 class June 2.
“The 900-plus forecast was announced Sunday by David W. Brenner, SUCO director of registration. The previous record for the 82-year-old college was last year when 819 seniors received degrees.”
It should be noted that the name at Oneonta was changed in late January this year to the State University of New York at Oneonta, or just SUNY Oneonta. The word “College” was dropped. It ended a 62-year run, as the name was changed to SUCO in October 1961. The previous record length for the institution’s name was at 53 years, as the Oneonta Normal School, which opened in 1889. It was called the Oneonta State Teachers College from 1942 to 1948, the State University Teachers College from 1948 to 1959 and the State University College of Education from 1959 to 1961.
Two new forms of communications at Oneonta State came in the spring semester. Star readers on Jan. 29 found out how television had been introduced as a new learning tool.
“‘I don’t know if it shows,’ David Humphrey says, ‘but I’m really enthused about television and what it can do for a college.’
“The 27-year-old radio and TV alumnus of Indiana State University was discussing the Instructional Resources Center (IRC building) … and while the acting IRC director pauses frequently to mention the more traditional teacher aides, such as films and slides and tapes, it is obvious as college television is in center stage.
“Closed circuit television was added only five months ago but, under Humphrey’s guidance, already is intertwined in several future SUCO events.”
Another media form was being expanded beyond the Oneonta campus, as The Star of Feb. 24 reported, “College radio for community enjoyment is in the works for Oneonta, beginning March 1 when Radio Station WONY…starts broadcasting on a cabled FM system.”
WONY had been broadcasting previously over a closed circuit AM system on campus only. To listen to WONY, Residents in the city and area needed to have a cable installed to a radio from the Oneonta Video Company, these days known as Spectrum.
On the horizon at both SUNY Oneonta and at Hartwick College were forums about marijuana use.
“A special committee of students and faculty is working at … Oneonta to prepare a ‘statement’ on the use of marijuana on campus,” The Star of Jan. 23 reported.
“The purpose is to provide a forum for discussion of a problem common to colleges and universities across the nation. ‘We’re trying to start a dialogue,’ says acting Dean of Students Joseph Pascale. ‘The idea is open discussion.’
Similar discussions were underway at Hartwick College. The Feb. 16 edition of The Star reported, “Two speakers at Hartwick College last night advocated the legalization of both marijuana and LSD 25.”
Another social issue at Hartwick was emerging, as The Star of Jan. 22 reported, “‘Freedom for co-eds’ has not yet reached the point of being a battle cry on the Hartwick College campus.
“But the Administration on the hill may have started a trend by abolishing curfew hours for co-eds over 21.”
A recent poll taken found, among many things that “…freshmen girls to remain out until midnight on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends.”
Hartwick also aimed to preserve a key part of its past, as The Star reported on Feb. 16, “After a 40 year wait, Hartwick College has acquired the land on which the original Hartwick Seminary and Academy was founded in 1797.
“Earlier this month the college completed transactions to purchase the one-acre site on which the original seminary was built.” The site is along state Route 28, 18 miles from Oneonta, and about five miles south of Cooperstown.
A historical marker was in place but The Star added, “The property for several years has been unattended and has become an eyesore to motorists driving through the hamlet.” Plans were being made to clean up the area and add a memorial.
This weekend, we’ll continue with the local education beat, returning to February 1938.
