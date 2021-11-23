Backtracking: In Our Times: New housing, business development. education made local news in November 1981

New housing, Southside development and education were all making news in our region during November 1981.
As The Daily Star reported on Nov. 6, “Construction of the Oneonta Housing Authority’s $2 million housing complex on Academy Street was finished this week, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.
“The complex, designed for small families, sits on a four acre plot at the corner of Fairview and Academy Streets. It includes five buildings with six townhouse style apartments each. There are 24 two-bedroom apartments.”
When tenants would be able to move in was uncertain at that time, as review of applications and rent subsidies needed to be determined.
There was no given name for the complex upon completion, but that soon changed. Star readers of Nov. 14 learned, “The Oneonta Housing Authority decided recently to name its … complex on Academy Street after Mayor James F. Lettis.
“Housing Authority Chairman Howard Berkowitz said the honor came because of all Lettis has done for the housing project.
“‘The decision was based on the fact that Mayor Lettis was primarily responsible for getting the federal funds we needed to build the project,’ Berkowitz said.”
While these new apartments replaced the old junior high school, other development was predicted in the town of Oneonta.
“The approval of the construction of the Southside mall could encourage future development on Route 23, a town planner said recently,” and reported in The Star of Nov. 14.
“The Oneonta Town Planning Board approved Thursday the construction of a 40-store mall, pending the okay of the state Departments of Transportation, Environmental Conservation and Health.
“‘It’s reasonable to expect development of the area around the shopping center,’ board Chairman Donald J. Sheehan said. He said applications for permits to build on the area near the proposed mall have not yet been filed with the town.
“O. Charles Koenig of Oneonta, realtor for the mall’s developers said the shopping center would attract customers, making the area lucrative for commercial development.
“‘If you can get traffic by your door, you have a commercial area,’ he said. The Southside mall will include K mart and J.C. Penney Department Stores, Victory Food Store and other stores.” The mall opened in 1983, and plenty of development followed.
On the educational front, it was a bit like a late 1970s sitcom moment, reminiscent of “Welcome Back Kotter.”
Star readers on Nov. 19 found out, “The Oneonta School Board on Wednesday appointed veteran teacher William (Bud) Pirone as high school principal, a position he has held since August on an interim basis.
“The board voted unanimously to give Pirone a three-year probationary contract that carries an annual salary of $29,500.
“‘I certainly feel that every constituent group at the high school has been extremely helpful,’ Pirone said in acknowledging congratulations on his work as interim principal and on his new appointment.”
Pirone was an Oneonta native, a graduate of the OHS Class of 1956. After teaching in Oxford and Sidney, Pirone accepted a job at Oneonta High when the new building on East Street opened in the fall of 1964.
Returning to the topic of housing, of sorts, The Star of Nov. 20 reported, “Ebenezer Scrooge is being exorcised by the 4 C’s of Cooperstown.
“If you’ve lived here during the last five years and don’t know what the four C’s stand for, you’ve been napping. It’s the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee,
“And it’s a group that’s done just what it set out to do — make Cooperstown a Christmas village.
“This year, a project that started months ago is nearing fruition. And it’s truly been a labor of love by many people.
“A full-scale, Victorian cottage, to be set up each year in Pioneer Park for Santa to greet the kids, is nearly complete. And it’s a beauty — in design, construction and for the community spirit that it engendered in so many people.
“Finishing touches are being put on the cottage which stands behind the Butler Press building on Pioneer Street. All that’s needed is some windows, wood shingles for the roof, and some interior work.
“It will be set up Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the park. Santa arrives at 7 p.m., Nov. 27, and will be given the keys to the cottage.”
Forty years later, it is still the seasonal home to Cooperstown’s Santa.
This weekend: Gifts were given in 1946, even though it still wasn’t quite the holiday season.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
