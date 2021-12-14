Backtracking: In Our Times: New local addresses became available, some protested in December 1986

New addresses for regional businesses, whether they were brand new or changes of address, were in progress during the month of December 1986.
A few of the occupants of these new or proposed addresses weren’t warmly welcomed.
Up for grabs, according to the Daily Star of Dec. 1, “The Ford Block will not be the only place in Oneonta to hang a shingle. New office space is opening at various downtown locations, and there seem to be a few takers.”
Other newly renovated spaces available for the taking were upper floors of 12 Dietz St., where the state Labor Department has offices on the main floor, and above the store front at 170 Main St., most recently occupied by Artware.
The Ford Block had undergone major renovations, completed in the mid-1980s. The planned office space remained vacant until only recently, when Springbrook in 2020 made plans to develop the upper floors into market rate housing.
In the Cooperstown area, an organization was set to move to a new site. As reported in The Star of Dec. 2, with a dateline of Hyde Park, “While questions linger over flooding problems at the site of a new animal shelter to be operated by the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the permits to allow construction are in the mail.
“According to SPCA president Lou Hager, the DEC (state Dept. of Environmental Conservation) said Monday that the environmental quality permits were put in the mail and headed for the SPCA in the next day or two.
“Receipt of the permits for the SPCA will mean progress after months of environmental review and objections by the local Hyde Park community.”
The shelter was at this site until July 2021.
In Sidney, it was reported in The Star of Dec. 4, “Local motel owners are distressed, but plans to build a $1.5 million Best Western motel and restaurant at the Sidney interchange of Interstate 88 are proceeding smoothly and the new complex probably will open for business next September.”
Nearby motel owners of the Country Motel at Riverside, Mason Inn in Masonville and Algonkin Motel in Bainbridge expressed concern that the new motel would take business away from them.
“Robert J. King, owner of the Country Motel on Route 7 … said I-88 took away 30 percent of his business and the proposed new hotel may force him to close his doors.
“‘We already have tremendous competition. There are four motels in a 10-mile area and bed-and-breakfasts are springing up like mushrooms,’ said King.”
The motel owners asked the Sidney Chamber of Commerce for support in their opposition, but the chamber said it wasn’t in the business of discouraging new business.
Within a few weeks however, The Star followed up with news that the plans had been put on hold. While the Best Western plans never materialized, a smaller Super 8 Motel was eventually built in the commercial area along the western stretch of Delaware Avenue.
Westford residents meanwhile, didn’t want an organization to take on a new address in their community.
Star readers of Dec. 19 learned, “About 150 people drove over treacherous roads in a snowstorm to pack the Westford firehall Thursday night in response to a plan to incinerate infectious hospital wastes on Pearsall Road.
“‘We don’t want this thing here,’ one woman said, and the whole crowd cheered an applauded.
“The people turned out to protest the proposal by DeCom Waste Systems Inc. of Gatineau in the Canadian province of Quebec.
“In the end, Francis Lavigne, DeCom’s vice president of operations, promised to write to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and request that a full environmental impact study — the most expensive and time consuming form of review — be done on the proposed site.”
It was reported in the article how DeCom had run into troubles with the Quebec provincial government at Gatineau because chlorine emissions were mixing with water to produce the undesirable hydrochloric acid.
The incinerator was never built here.
This weekend: Christmastime in Sidney in 1926.
