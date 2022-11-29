It was a seven-year process, precisely to the month, for Otsego County to establish a new county nursing home. The years were 1997 to 2004.
Originally known as Otsego Manor, we know the home today as the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, a short distance south of the village of Cooperstown.
As readers of The Daily Star of Nov. 6, 1997 found out, “Otsego County took the first definitive step Wednesday toward building a new county home … after consultants said the project could be done without soaking local taxpayers.” The original thought was a completion date of 2000, but that turned out to be too optimistic.
“The move doesn’t rule out the possibility of eventually privatizing the county home but does make it more remote, board Chairman Carl Higgins predicted.
“At their regular meeting Wednesday, county legislators unanimously voted to spend $65,000 of reimbursable money to start planning the construction of a new home to replace the Meadows home in Phoenix Mills, which is about 40 years old.
“The suggestion to begin building a new home came at the urging of Kurt Apthorpe, administrator of The Meadows for the past year.
“The Meadows has been one of the hottest topics the current county board has dealt with in the last two years.
“The board’s vote Wednesday allows Apthorpe and consultants to begin plotting what the new Meadows should include, where it would be located and how big it should be.
“After that assessment, said consultant Donald Evans, his firm and architects would submit an application to the state arguing the need for the new home and for the state money to build it.
“Before asking the state for help, the county must conduct the ‘needs assessment,’ which would chart out what the county wants in replacing the 174-bed home. New features could include Alzheimer’s and dementia units, for example.”
Getting the plan together moved along and a next major hurdle was passed, as The Star of May 4, 2000 reported, “The Otsego County Board of Representatives authorized the issuing of $21.9 million in serial bonds Wednesday to construct a 176-bed nursing home on state Route 28 just south of Cooperstown.”
Within the next couple of years, board members toured other nursing home facilities to inspect designs, and further consulted with architects to review what they wanted in Otsego’s new home.
“By a vote of 10-2,” The Star reported on Aug. 8, 2002, “The … Board of Representatives voted Wednesday to build a 174-bed nursing home.
“The total project cost is estimated to be $29,994,874.
“The vote came just days after the New York State Department of Health approved the county’s plans and agreed to reimburse $25,036,000 for the project.
“The county will pay the balance — some $4.95 million — plus interest on money borrowed.”
All this gave the green light to move forward and as Star readers of Aug. 16 learned, “A groundbreaking for Otsego County’s … nursing home was held Wednesday morning at the 18.5-acre site off Phoenix Mills Crossroad.”
Among the ceremonies, “Sue King Elkan, who sold the county land for the home, told the gathering, ‘welcome to the neighborhood.’ Elkan had urged county board members to have a special wing in the new facility for those with Alzheimer’s disease, which the board agreed to.”
For many months to come motorists driving along Route 28 watched the construction progress. At last, opening day arrived.
The Star of Nov. 16, 2004 reported, “Today, more than 100 volunteers and county workers will help move residents to Otsego Manor.
The next day it was reported there were 162 making the move. “Residents awoke early at The Meadows … and by 9:30 a.m. nearly a third had been transported to their new home.” The consensus was praise for how nice the new facility was.
In recent years, Otsego Manor went into private ownership, sold by the county in October 2014 to Focus Ventures, a company based in Rockland County. Within a few years, there was another new owner. Centers Health Care took over operations in January 2018.
