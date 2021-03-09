Backtracking: In Our Times: New use for former Oneonta mall announced in March 1996

When Oneonta’s Pyramid Mall closed for the final time in October 1993, many likely wondered what was ahead for this huge building in Oneonta’s East End area.
When Bettiol Enterprises bought the property in late 1994, there had been no decision yet as to the future of the once-thriving mall.
Word finally came in March 1996, when interest was shown, giving new purpose to the site.
Readers of The Daily Star on March 18 learned, “A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital is shopping for a location to expand its outpatient services.
“‘There’s diminishing demand for inpatient care and increasing demand for outpatient care,’ said John R. Remillard, Fox president and CEO, adding that the expansion will help meet the demand.
“The hospital has had its eye on the former Pyramid Mall on Route 7 for a while, and now is taking a closer look at the site’s suitability, both structural and financial.
“‘Convenience for our patients,’ Remillard said of the mall’s advantages. ‘There’s excellent parking, no stairs and it’s close to the hospital.’
A deal was made, and as reported on June 29, Fox signed a purchase agreement for $1.5 million. The hospital anticipated spending $4.5 million to renovate both the 140,000-square-foot interior and the hospital’s exterior to meet the hospital’s needs. Funding came from bonds left over from a 1992 expansion and renovation project on the main hospital on Norton Avenue. Additional funds came from recent donations to the hospital.
Before the project could begin the hospital had to obtain a certificate of need from the state Health Department. The approval came in late November. Construction was set to begin in mid-January 1997.
As The Star reported on Jan. 31, a floor plan of the new center was released. Progress on the construction was shown to about 20 community members and the local media on April 4.
“Hospital President John Remillard unveiled a new logo of concentric blue and white circles and explained reasons for developing the space. Primary among them are changes sweeping through the health care industry.
“‘All the insurances and the whole industry is discouraging care in expensive inpatient settings,’ he said. The project will pull diverse Fox services together under one roof and provide easy access to the single level of offices.”
“Fox Board Chairman Arthur Knaus pointed out that the building’s name originated in a Hartwick College class he taught last spring. In the future, the hospital and center will both be included in the name FoxCare Network.
“Gary Smith, Fox vice-president of long-term care who has overseen construction’s day-to-day progress, gave a tour to the group.
“Stepping around piles of metal studs and stacked sheetrock, architect Brad Earl seemed at home.
“‘What we envisioned when we designed this was a village square and a Main Street, and then going into neighborhoods,’ which are the offices, he said.”
A Star advertisement with the Fox Care Center on July 30 showed that several offices at Norton Avenue were relocating to the new East End site, all set to begin seeing patients on Aug. 4.
From the Aug. 6 edition of The Star came news, “Patients are starting to use the new FoxCare Center. Several physician practices and the Outpatient Service Center opened there Monday, in a vastly changed space.
“Heading out across the tiled floor, beneath skylights and alongside potted plants and trees, Dorothy Robinson of Davenport was pleased.
“‘I think it’s quite nice,’ she said, after picking up a prescription from the Fox Internal Medicine/Oncology office. ‘My husband and I see about six different doctors, so this will be convenient.’
The renovation price tag had apparently gone up during the work before opening, as Maggie Barnes, then director of community affairs, said the $8 million projected for buying and renovating the building had been spent.
“‘That includes the work you don’t see done yet,” she said, noting that remodeling continues. A grand opening was planned for Sept. 6.”
This weekend: Our local life and times during March 1921.
