Backtracking: In Our Times: New war, local diversions available in July 1950

Our area was a little war jittery in July 1950, but there were a few diversions to keep peoples’ minds off the developments in Korea, if they chose.
After President Harry S. Truman ordered U.S. air and naval forces to South Korea on June 27, tensions were a bit higher than normal going into July.
As The Oneonta Star reported on July 6, “College is a bulwark against the decay of civilization, Dr. Wallace B. Klinger, dean of Hartwick College said yesterday to welcoming 75 students enrolled in the college’s summer school.
“The eight-week summer session got underway at an opening convocation at which Dr. Klinger welcomed the students to ‘a summer of education in a very trying time … a time when most of us wonder whether we are threatened of another 1941.’”
“A very trying time” may sound familiar to many in 2020, with the current pandemic and social unrest. So may the recollections of toilet paper disappearing off the shelves of stores near and far back in March.
Also read in The Star of July 6, “It’s certain that there is no sugar of coffee shortage, but war-jittery shoppers are well on their way to creating one and boosting prices in the bargain.
“Owners and managers of Cooperstown stores adopted a resigned, ‘Well, here we go again’ attitude as they wearily admitted that war-jittery shoppers have already cleaned them out of sugar stocks and were threatening similar raids on coffee.”
It wasn’t just in the stores either, as Star readers of July 20 found out, “Sugar hoarding has now turned into sugar stealing. The panic that has depleted sugar stocks as fast as delivered has also created a problem for restaurants and hotel dining rooms.
“Customers steal cube sugar almost as fast as it can be put on counters or tables.”
For some in the 21st century, when the barrage of news gets to be too much, diversions are a welcomed retreat, and there were a few good ones in our area 70 years ago.
Whether on radio or if you were one of the few who had television locally at the time, many were planning to tune in to the Major League Baseball All-Star game. Probably an extra effort was made because it was announced on July 9 that Jim Konstanty, Worcester resident, was picked for the pitching staff for the annual classic, played at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Konstanty was with the Philadelphia Phillies, and teammate Robin Roberts was the starter for the National League, eventual winners over the American League, 4-3.
Another diversion was just being a kid from the inner city, enjoying some time away and feeling “welcome” to our area as a Fresh Air Fund child.
Featured in The Star of July 17 was a story about the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Coleman, called “the number one Fresh Air patrons of Otsego County,” in a hamlet called Welcome, not far from Garrattsville, Hartwick or Mount Vision.
“The journalistic interviewers were greeted by two friendly dogs, 11 excited children, a clucking hen and brood of chicks, and a sandy-haired young woman with the joy sparkling on her kindly freckled face.
“As Mrs. Coleman said, ‘Children are always welcome at Welcome. How many now? Well, there’s our own son, Mike … he’s four … then five Fresh Airs and five more summer boarders makes 11 right now, but I never exactly know how many we have unless I call the roll.’”
One other diversion from the Korea conflict was sky watching, as reported in The Star’s July 10 edition.
“Hundreds of people of the area, from Middleburg to far below Oneonta yesterday were puzzled watchers of an unexplained sky visitor hanging vertically in the sky for several hours.
“Many of them humorously spoke of it as a flying saucer, but all hastily explained that they did not actually regard it as one of the much maligned apparitions. They professed however, to be mystified by it.
“The object, viewed by three members of The Star staff, looked like a white streak with clearly defined edges. It was first observed from the lawn of the Axel Axhoj home on Winney Hill road.
“The Axhoj family was sitting in lawn chairs with a guest from New Jersey, who while leaning back in a chair and looking over the top of a spruce tree, asked ‘What’s that thing up there?’”
Official answers were never clear or definite as to what was up there, but nevertheless a fine diversion.
This weekend: a Hall of Fame weekend without the fans.
